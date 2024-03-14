EQS-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting Annual Report 2023

14.03.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Record figures despite inflationary headwinds
- 40 years M+M: anniversary dividend 165 Cents / +18%
- Average EPS target path 2024/25E remains at +17%

Wessling, March 14, 2024 – Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM/BIM specialist company, today presents its Annual Report 2023, describing how M+M achieved new record levels for sales, earnings and cash flow despite inflationary headwinds and high volatility in the Autodesk business.

Due to the increasing dominance of proprietary business, a mere +0.6% increase in sales turned into +4.6% in gross profit, and M+M’s usual strict cost discipline ensured that, despite inflationary pressure, net profit per share (EPS) increased clearly disproportionately by +11% to 172 Cents.

The absolute highlight, however, was the operating cash flow, which came in even better than previously reported at +30% to EUR 50.59 mln or 302 Cents/share. With this success behind us, we will propose a 40th M+M company anniversary dividend of 165 Cents (PY: 140 / +18%) to the annual shareholders’ meeting on May 8 - as in recent years, either in cash or as a stock dividend.

M+M CFO Markus Pech remains optimistic for the coming years: “In 2024 we expect +8-12% increase in gross profit and +10-20% to 189-206 Cents in EPS. An increase of +20-30 cents to 185-195 Cents is planned for the 2024 dividend. For 2025 we expect a stronger growth of +12-25% in EPS and are planning +25-35 Cents more in dividends." Chairman Adi Drotleff adds: "Over the two-year period 2024/25E, our average EPS target path remains at the +17% per year achieved in 2022/23.”

The cover story of the 2023 annual report this time is:
“Digital twin for CAD/CAM: Virtual machining”
 

14.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Mensch und Maschine Software SE
Argelsrieder Feld 5
82234 Wessling
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)815 3933-0
Fax: +49 (0)815 3933-100
E-mail: investor-relations@mum.de
Internet: www.mum.de
ISIN: DE0006580806
WKN: 658 080
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1858425

 
End of News EQS News Service

1858425  14.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1858425&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a