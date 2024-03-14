Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting Annual Report 2023
Record figures despite inflationary headwinds
- 40 years M+M: anniversary dividend 165 Cents / +18%
- Average EPS target path 2024/25E remains at +17%
Wessling, March 14, 2024 – Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM/BIM specialist company, today presents its Annual Report 2023, describing how M+M achieved new record levels for sales, earnings and cash flow despite inflationary headwinds and high volatility in the Autodesk business.
Due to the increasing dominance of proprietary business, a mere +0.6% increase in sales turned into +4.6% in gross profit, and M+M’s usual strict cost discipline ensured that, despite inflationary pressure, net profit per share (EPS) increased clearly disproportionately by +11% to 172 Cents.
The absolute highlight, however, was the operating cash flow, which came in even better than previously reported at +30% to EUR 50.59 mln or 302 Cents/share. With this success behind us, we will propose a 40th M+M company anniversary dividend of 165 Cents (PY: 140 / +18%) to the annual shareholders’ meeting on May 8 - as in recent years, either in cash or as a stock dividend.
M+M CFO Markus Pech remains optimistic for the coming years: “In 2024 we expect +8-12% increase in gross profit and +10-20% to 189-206 Cents in EPS. An increase of +20-30 cents to 185-195 Cents is planned for the 2024 dividend. For 2025 we expect a stronger growth of +12-25% in EPS and are planning +25-35 Cents more in dividends." Chairman Adi Drotleff adds: "Over the two-year period 2024/25E, our average EPS target path remains at the +17% per year achieved in 2022/23.”
The cover story of the 2023 annual report this time is:
“Digital twin for CAD/CAM: Virtual machining”
Mensch und Maschine Software SE is a Germany-based provider of software solutions in the field of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM), Product Data Management (PDM) and Building Information Management (BIM). It focuses on the areas industry and mechanical engineering, construction and architecture, electrical engineering and plant construction, data management, industrial design, animation and entertainment and infrastructure management. Along with software development, the Company provides related support service. The Company is present in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Poland, Romania, Spain, the United States, Brazil, Japan and in the Asia-Pacific region.