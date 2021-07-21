Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mensch und Maschine Software SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUM   DE0006580806

MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE

(MUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mensch und Maschine Software : presenting Half year report 2021

07/21/2021 | 02:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting Half year report 2021

21.07.2021 / 08:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

M+M: Continued record chasing after strong Q2
- Double-digit sales and profit increase to pre-crisis level
- Good H2 and new records for 2021 estimated

Wessling, July 21, 2021 - After the Corona pause lasting one year, Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM specialist company, was able to continue on the former record chasing with a strong second quarter 2021, achieving new half year records for sales as well as for earnings. Compared to the pre-crisis year 2019, half year sales have already gained +13%, profit even higher at +32%.

Half year sales amounted to EUR 136.07 mln (PY: 130.38 / +4.4%), with EUR 42.47 mln (PY: 37.87 / +12%) from M+M Software and EUR 93.60 mln (PY: 92.51 / +1.2%) from VAR Business. The +13% increase versus 2019 was equally contributed to by both segments, while comparison to 2020 is distorted by the pre-Corona record in Q1.

Operating profit EBIT grew to EUR 18.51 mln (PY: 16.72 / +11%), the highest half year EBIT amount ever. Software contribution was EUR 11.61 mln (PY: 9.95 / +17%), while VAR Business achieved EUR 6.90 mln (PY: 6.77 / +2.0%). Compared to 2019, the EBIT increase was +32%, with +26% from Software and +45% from the VAR segment.

Net profit after minority shares amounting to EUR 11.11 mln (PY: 10.07 / +10%), or 66 Cents/share (PY: 60), also marked a new record level. Relative to 2019, net profit achieved the same +32% increase rate like EBIT. Operating cash flows continued to soar to EUR 23.20 mln (PY: 24.46 / 2019: 13.64) or 138 Cents/share (PY: 146 / 2019: 81), equalling about twice the net profit level.

M+M Chairman Adi Drotleff remains optimistic for 2021: 'After the pleasing first half year, we expect to stay on the growth path in the second half of the year, creating new records both on sales and earnings level. We now expect a +6-10% full year 2021 growth corridor to EUR 259-268 mln for sales. Furthermore we aim for a disproportionate net profit increase by 12-21% (or +26-36% vs 2019) to 125-135 Cents per share and a 115-120 Cents (PY: 100 / 2019: 85) dividend.'
 

21.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mensch und Maschine Software SE
Argelsrieder Feld 5
82234 Wessling
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)815 3933-0
Fax: +49 (0)815 3933-100
E-mail: investor-relations@mum.de
Internet: www.mum.de
ISIN: DE0006580806
WKN: 658 080
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1220513

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1220513  21.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220513&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE
02:59aMENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE : presenting Half year report 2021
EQ
02:58aPRESS RELEASE : Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting Half year report 2021
DJ
06/07MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE : Notification and public disclosure of transaction..
PU
06/07MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE : Notification and public disclosure of transact..
EQ
05/12MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/12MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
04/21MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE : Pleasantly strong start to the year 2021
PU
04/21PRESS RELEASE : Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting Q1 report 2021
DJ
04/21MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE : presenting Q1 report 2021
EQ
03/17MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE : 87 of 100 Cents dividend payment are tax-free
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 249 M 293 M 293 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 1 037 M 1 220 M 1 221 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 049
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
Mensch und Maschine Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 61,60 €
Average target price 63,70 €
Spread / Average Target 3,41%
Managers and Directors
Adi Drotleff Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Markus Pech Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Aschenbrenner Chief Operating Officer
Heike Lies Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Harl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE2.67%1 248
ORACLE CORPORATION37.05%219 060
SAP SE14.49%165 786
INTUIT INC.31.31%132 829
SERVICENOW, INC.2.69%107 607
DOCUSIGN, INC.35.52%54 398