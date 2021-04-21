Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mensch und Maschine Software SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUM   DE0006580806

MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE

(MUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting Q1 report 2021

04/21/2021 | 03:02am EDT
DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results 
Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting Q1 report 2021 
2021-04-21 / 09:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Pleasantly strong start to the year 2021 
- New quarterly records for EBIT and Cashflow 
- Growth targets for 2021 well underlined 
Wessling, April 21, 2021 - Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM specialist company, had 
a pleasantly strong start to the year 2021: While sales as expected remained below the all-time record of the last 
pre-Corona quarter Q1/2020, EBIT and cash flows already saw new records due to good margin strength and high cost 
discipline. 
Sales amounted to EUR 72.34 mln (PY: 78.63 / -8.0%), with EUR 22.03 mln (PY: 20.48 / +7.6%) from Software and EUR 50.31 
mln (PY: 58.15 / -13.5%) from the VAR Business. Thanks to a 50.8% (PY: 47.4%) yield, gross profit at EUR 36.77 mln (PY: 
37.29 / -1.4%) came in just slightly under previous year, with EUR 19.78 mln (PY: 18.71 / +5.7%) from Software segment 
and EUR 16.99 mln (PY: 18.58 / -8.6%) from VAR Business. 
Operating profit EBIT slightly exceeded the previous year's record at EUR 11.16 mln (PY: 11.08 / +0.7%), marking the 
highest ever quarterly EBIT. Software achieved EUR 6.42 mln (PY: 5.47 / +17%), VAR Business EUR 4.74 mln (PY: 5.61 / 
-16%). 
Net profit after minority shares amounted to EUR 6.64 mln (PY: 6.67 / -0.5%), or 39.4 Cents (PY: 39.8) per share. 
Operating cash flows continued to soar, rushing to a new record EUR 16.59 mln (PY: 13.64 / +22%) or 99 Cents (PY: 81) 
per share. 
For M+M Chairman Adi Drotleff the 2021 growth targets are well underlined: 'After the pleasing start we expect 
continued margin strength on a moderate cost base in the further course of the year, which should lead to significant 
growth compared to the quarters Q2-Q4 in the previous year which had been retarded by Corona effects. Therefore we 
expect gross profit to grow by +5-8% to EUR 135-138 mln in the full year 2021 and aim for a disproportionate net profit 
increase by +12-21% to 125-135 Cents per share. Assuming we achieve this target we plan to increase the dividend to 
115-120 Cents, while in the annual shareholders' meeting on May 11, 2021, the dividend proposal for fiscal year 2020 
will be 100 Cents (PY: 85).' 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-04-21 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Mensch und Maschine Software SE 
              Argelsrieder Feld 5 
              82234 Wessling 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)815 3933-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)815 3933-100 
E-mail:       investor-relations@mum.de 
Internet:     www.mum.de 
ISIN:         DE0006580806 
WKN:          658 080 
Indices:      Scale 30 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), 
              Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1186939 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1186939 2021-04-21

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186939&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE 0.17% 57.8 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.53% 1040.5801 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
Financials
Sales 2021 249 M 300 M 300 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 973 M 1 171 M 1 171 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,91x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 030
Free-Float 44,5%
