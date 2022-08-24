Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Merafe Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRF   ZAE000060000

MERAFE RESOURCES LIMITED

(MRF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-22
1.300 ZAR   -10.96%
08/23TRANSCRIPT : Merafe Resources Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 23, 2022
CI
08/10MERAFE RESOURCES : Dealings in securities by a director of Merafe
PU
08/08Glencore, Other Cornerstone Investors Commit $4 Million To Swedish Stirling's Planned Share Issue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Merafe Resources : Download Interim Results presentation for the six months ended 30 June 2022

08/24/2022 | 10:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RESULTS PRESENTATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2022

LEGAL NOTICE/DISCLAIMER

This presentation is published solely for informational purposes and does not constitute investment, legal, tax or other advice nor is it to be relied upon in making an investment decision. Information contained herein has been taken from sources considered by Merafe Resources to be reliable but no warranty is given that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Views and opinions expressed in this presentation reflect the judgment of Merafe Resources as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change. Merafe Resources will not be responsible for any liability for loss or damage of any kind which arises, directly or indirectly, and is caused by the use of any of the information provided. The entire presentation is subject to copyright with all rights reserved. The information contained herein shall not be published, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed in any medium without prior written consent from Merafe Resources. Prospective investors should take appropriate investment advice and inform themselves as to applicable legal requirements, exchange control regulations and tax considerations in the countries of their citizenship, residence or domicile. The distribution of the information contained in this presentation in certain countries may be restricted by law and persons who access it are required to inform themselves and to comply with any such restrictions. This information does not constitute an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorised or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Past performance is not a guarantee of future performance. The price of shares can go down as well as up and may be affected by change in exchange rates, market conditions and risks associated with a mining venture.

MERAFE RESOURCES LIMITED RESULTS PRESENTATION FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

1

AGENDA

KEY FEATURES

3

MARKET REVIEW

5

OPERATIONAL REVIEW

10

FINANCIAL REVIEW

17

DIVIDEND

26

OUTLOOK

28

MERAFE RESOURCES LIMITED RESULTS PRESENTATION FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

2

KEY FEATURES

MERAFE RESOURCES LIMITED RESULTS PRESENTATION FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

3

COMMODITIES MARKET BUOYANCY CONTINUES

HEALTH AND SAFETY

  • No fatalities
  • TRIFR decreased by 11% (from December 2021)
  • COVID-19:
    • 94% of the workforce vaccinated (either partially or fully)
    • COVID-19protocols continue to be observed

OPERATIONAL

  • Marginally higher ferrochrome and chrome ore production
  • Smelting production efficiencies sustained
  • Cost pressures continue
  • Logistics challenges persist

MARKET

  • Global market uncertainty
  • Decrease in stainless steel production
  • Improvement in prices

FINANCIAL

  • Revenue up by 15% period on period
  • Headline earnings per share of 37.0 cents
  • Interim ordinary dividend of 12 cents per share declared

MERAFE RESOURCES LIMITED RESULTS PRESENTATION FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

4

Disclaimer

Merafe Resources Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 14:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERAFE RESOURCES LIMITED
08/23TRANSCRIPT : Merafe Resources Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 23, 2022
CI
08/10MERAFE RESOURCES : Dealings in securities by a director of Merafe
PU
08/08Glencore, Other Cornerstone Investors Commit $4 Million To Swedish Stirling's Planned S..
MT
08/08Glencore, Merafe and the af Jochnick family - cornerstone investors in climate compensa..
AQ
08/08Swedish Stirling AB (publ) announced that it expects to receive SEK 37 million in fundi..
CI
07/26MERAFE RESOURCES : Production report and trading statement for the six months ended 30 Jun..
PU
06/30MERAFE RESOURCES : Ferrochrome price announcement for the third quarter of 2022
PU
05/18MERAFE RESOURCES LIMITED : Press Release
CO
04/22MERAFE RESOURCES : Production report for the quarter ended 31 March 2022
PU
04/07MERAFE RESOURCES : Download 2021 Proxy Form
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 766 M 458 M 458 M
Net income 2022 1 397 M 82,4 M 82,4 M
Net cash 2022 1 446 M 85,3 M 85,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,33x
Yield 2022 35,4%
Capitalization 3 249 M 192 M 192 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 7 375
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart MERAFE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Merafe Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERAFE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,30 ZAR
Average target price 1,90 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zanele Joyce Matlala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ditabe Chocho Finance Director & Director
M. Abiel Mngomezulu Chairman
Matsotso Johanna Vuso Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeffery Mclaughlan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERAFE RESOURCES LIMITED8.33%192
NUCOR20.42%36 015
ARCELORMITTAL-15.17%20 209
TATA STEEL LIMITED-3.24%16 481
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.30.55%14 797
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION14.45%14 532