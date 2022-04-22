Merafe Resources : Production report for the quarter ended 31 March 2022

MERAFE RESOURCES LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1987/003452/06) Share Code: MRF
ISIN: ZAE000060000 ("Merafe" or the "Company")
PRODUCTION REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2022
Merafe's attributable ferrochrome production from the Glencore Merafe Chrome Venture for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 marginally decreased by approximately 3.1% compared to the prior comparative period.
|
Quarter ended
|
31 March 2022
|
31 March 2021
|
Attributable ferrochrome production (kt)
|
100
|
103
Sandton
22 April 2022
