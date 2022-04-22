Merafe Resources : Production report for the quarter ended 31 March 2022

Financials ZAR USD Sales 2022 8 585 M 558 M 558 M Net income 2022 1 664 M 108 M 108 M Net cash 2022 1 257 M 81,7 M 81,7 M P/E ratio 2022 2,43x Yield 2022 29,0% Capitalization 4 049 M 263 M 263 M EV / Sales 2022 0,33x EV / Sales 2023 0,40x Nbr of Employees 7 375 Free-Float 48,7% Chart MERAFE RESOURCES LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MERAFE RESOURCES LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 1 Last Close Price 1,62 ZAR Average target price 1,90 ZAR Spread / Average Target 17,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Zanele Joyce Matlala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Ditabe Chocho Finance Director & Director M. Abiel Mngomezulu Chairman Matsotso Johanna Vuso Independent Non-Executive Director Jeffery Mclaughlan Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MERAFE RESOURCES LIMITED 35.00% 263 NUCOR 53.82% 45 491 ARCELORMITTAL 9.34% 29 488 TATA STEEL LIMITED 17.16% 21 042 POSCO HOLDINGS INC. 8.93% 17 724 STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. 50.22% 17 339