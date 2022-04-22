Log in
    MRF   ZAE000060000

MERAFE RESOURCES LIMITED

(MRF)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-20
1.620 ZAR   -1.82%
MERAFE RESOURCES : Production report for the quarter ended 31 March 2022
PU
04/07MERAFE RESOURCES : Download 2021 Notice Of AGM
PU
04/07MERAFE RESOURCES : Download 2021 Proxy Form
PU
Summary 
Summary

Merafe Resources : Production report for the quarter ended 31 March 2022

04/22/2022 | 02:58am EDT
MERAFE RESOURCES LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1987/003452/06) Share Code: MRF

ISIN: ZAE000060000 ("Merafe" or the "Company")

PRODUCTION REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

Merafe's attributable ferrochrome production from the Glencore Merafe Chrome Venture for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 marginally decreased by approximately 3.1% compared to the prior comparative period.

Quarter ended

31 March 2022

31 March 2021

Attributable ferrochrome production (kt)

100

103

Sandton

22 April 2022

Sponsor One Capital

Merafe Resources Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 06:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERAFE RESOURCES LIMITED
02:58aMERAFE RESOURCES : Production report for the quarter ended 31 March 2022
PU
04/07MERAFE RESOURCES : Download 2021 Notice Of AGM
PU
04/07MERAFE RESOURCES : Download 2021 Proxy Form
PU
04/07MERAFE RESOURCES : Posting of summarised consolidated AFS, no change statement, notice of ..
PU
04/04MERAFE RESOURCES : Dealings in securities by directors of Merafe
PU
03/22Merafe Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
03/22MERAFE RESOURCES : Booklet
PU
03/22TRANSCRIPT : Merafe Resources Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 22, 2022
CI
03/22MERAFE RESOURCES : Download Annual Financial Statements 2021
PU
03/22MERAFE RESOURCES : Summarised consolidated financial statements and cash dividend declarat..
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 8 585 M 558 M 558 M
Net income 2022 1 664 M 108 M 108 M
Net cash 2022 1 257 M 81,7 M 81,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,43x
Yield 2022 29,0%
Capitalization 4 049 M 263 M 263 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 7 375
Free-Float 48,7%
Technical analysis trends MERAFE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,62 ZAR
Average target price 1,90 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zanele Joyce Matlala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ditabe Chocho Finance Director & Director
M. Abiel Mngomezulu Chairman
Matsotso Johanna Vuso Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeffery Mclaughlan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERAFE RESOURCES LIMITED35.00%263
NUCOR53.82%45 491
ARCELORMITTAL9.34%29 488
TATA STEEL LIMITED17.16%21 042
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.8.93%17 724
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.50.22%17 339