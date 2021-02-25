Log in
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.

(MELI)
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

02/25/2021 | 02:32pm EST
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq:MELI) (http://www.mercadolibre.com) intends to release financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31st, 2020 on March 1st, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on March 1st, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 303-7209 / (970) 315-0420 (Conference ID – 4762658 –) and requesting inclusion in the call for Mercado Libre. The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company's website, at http://investor.mercadolibre.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for one week following the conclusion of the conference call.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre hosts the largest online commerce and payments ecosystem in Latin America. Our efforts are centered on enabling e-commerce and digital and mobile payments on behalf of its customers by delivering a suite of technology solutions across the complete value chain of commerce. The company is present in 18 countries including: Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru. Based on unique visitors and page views we are market leaders in each of the major countries were we are present.

Through its online commerce platform and related services, MercadoLibre provides its users with robust online commerce and payments tools that not only contribute to the development of a large and growing e-commerce community in Latin America (a region with a population of over 605 million people and one of the fastest-growing Internet penetration rates in the world), but also foster entrepreneurship and social mobility. Its main focus is to deliver compelling technological and commercial solutions that address the distinctive cultural and geographic challenges of operating an online commerce and payments platform in Latin America. For more information about MercadoLibre.com, visit: http://investor.mercadolibre.com

Investor Relations Contact:
investor@mercadolibre.com
http://investor.mercadolibre.com

Media Relations Contact.
valeria.bazzi@mercadolibre.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 835 M - -
Net income 2020 82,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 348 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 1 206x
Yield 2020 0,00%
Capitalization 85 477 M 85 477 M -
EV / Sales 2020 21,7x
EV / Sales 2021 15,1x
Nbr of Employees 9 703
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart MERCADOLIBRE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MercadoLibre, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCADOLIBRE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 1 831,50 $
Last Close Price 1 714,00 $
Spread / Highest target 45,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marcos Eduardo Galperin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stelleo Pasos Tolda President, Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Pedro Arnt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel Rabinovich Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Emiliano Calemzuk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.2.31%85 477
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED7.57%677 195
MEITUAN24.17%277 763
PINDUODUO INC.0.93%219 905
SHOPIFY INC.14.95%161 280
EBAY INC.22.13%40 405
