SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre said on Friday Andre Chaves, the firm's current senior vice president of strategy and corporate development, will lead its fintech business in Brazil starting this month.

MercadoLibre, which generates more than half of its revenue in Brazil, operates a marketplace and a digital bank called Mercado Pago in Latin America.

Chaves will replace Tulio Oliveira, who will become senior vice-president of finance at the marketplace operation in Brazil, which is led by Fernando Yunes.

Oliveira will replace Tiago Azevedo, who is leaving the company, MercadoLibre said in a statement. (Reporting Andre Romani; Editing by Sandra Maler)