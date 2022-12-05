Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MercadoLibre, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MELI   US58733R1023

MERCADOLIBRE, INC.

(MELI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:50 2022-12-05 pm EST
900.83 USD   -4.68%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MercadoLibre files complaints against Apple for 'anticompetitive practices'

12/05/2022 | 01:27pm EST
SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - MercadoLibre Inc said on Monday it has filed complaints against Apple Inc with antitrust regulators in Brazil and Mexico for anticompetitive practices, alleging that the U.S.-based firm has been abusing what it described as a monopoly in the distribution of apps for iOS devices.

In a statement, the e-commerce giant said that Apple had imposed a series of restrictions on the distribution of digital goods and in-app purchases, including banning apps from distributing third-party digital goods and services such as movies, music, video games, books and written content. (Reporting by Andre Romani; Additional reporting by Gabriel Araujo)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.18% 100.235 Delayed Quote.-30.66%
APPLE INC. -0.70% 146.76 Delayed Quote.-16.76%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.59% 5.5333 Delayed Quote.-13.38%
MERCADOLIBRE, INC. -4.66% 900.6469 Delayed Quote.-29.91%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 543 M - -
Net income 2022 414 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 115x
Yield 2022 0,00%
Capitalization 47 532 M 47 532 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,40x
EV / Sales 2023 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 29 957
Free-Float 92,0%
Managers and Directors
Marcos Eduardo Galperin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Dornelles Arnt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel Rabinovich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Emiliano Calemzuk Lead Independent Director
Mario Eduardo Vázquez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-29.91%47 532
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-24.19%238 437
MEITUAN INC.-25.47%133 581
PINDUODUO INC.48.10%109 167
SHOPIFY INC.-68.74%54 776
EBAY INC.-32.03%24 528