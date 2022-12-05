MercadoLibre files complaints against Apple for 'anticompetitive practices'

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - MercadoLibre Inc
said on Monday it has filed complaints against Apple Inc
with antitrust regulators in Brazil and Mexico for
anticompetitive practices, alleging that the U.S.-based firm has
been abusing what it described as a monopoly in the distribution
of apps for iOS devices.
In a statement, the e-commerce giant said that Apple had
imposed a series of restrictions on the distribution of digital
goods and in-app purchases, including banning apps from
distributing third-party digital goods and services such as
movies, music, video games, books and written content.
(Reporting by Andre Romani; Additional reporting by Gabriel
Araujo)