MercadoLibre files complaints against Apple for 'anticompetitive practices'

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - MercadoLibre Inc said on Monday it has filed complaints against Apple Inc with antitrust regulators in Brazil and Mexico for anticompetitive practices, alleging that the U.S.-based firm has been abusing what it described as a monopoly in the distribution of apps for iOS devices.

In a statement, the e-commerce giant said that Apple had imposed a series of restrictions on the distribution of digital goods and in-app purchases, including banning apps from distributing third-party digital goods and services such as movies, music, video games, books and written content. (Reporting by Andre Romani; Additional reporting by Gabriel Araujo)