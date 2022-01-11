Log in
    MELI   US58733R1023

MERCADOLIBRE, INC.

(MELI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/11 08:21:26 am
1075 USD   +2.06%
08:10aTwitter buys minority stake in digital advertising firm Aleph
RE
01/07Top Midday Decliners
MT
01/07Equities Mixed Midday After Weak December Job Gains
MT
Twitter buys minority stake in digital advertising firm Aleph

01/11/2022 | 08:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc has picked up a minority stake in Aleph Group Inc, the digital advertising firm said on Tuesday as it seeks to go public in the United States.

Aleph did not reveal any financial terms of the investment but said Twitter's stake buy would help the company expand its educational tech platform.

Emerging markets-focused Aleph, which helps large digital platforms connect with advertisers and customers, counts Meta Platforms Inc Spotify Technology SA and Microsoft Corp-owned LinkedIn among its customers.

Despite wide-ranging supply chain disruptions that delayed products from reaching shelves and a user privacy clampdown by Apple Inc that many feared would disrupt mobile advertising, brands have continued to advertise online.

Founded in 2005 as IMS Internet Media Services, Aleph was valued at $2 billion last year after private equity firm CVC Capital Partners bought a stake worth $470 million.

Aleph had confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering in October.

Latin American fintech company MercadoLibre Inc is also among Aleph's investors, having picked up a stake worth $25 million in August last year.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.01% 172.19 Delayed Quote.-3.03%
MERCADOLIBRE, INC. -2.95% 1053.31 Delayed Quote.-19.51%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -1.12% 328.07 Delayed Quote.-2.46%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.07% 314.27 Delayed Quote.-6.56%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. 0.37% 224.41 Delayed Quote.-4.47%
