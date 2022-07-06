Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MercadoLibre, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MELI   US58733R1023

MERCADOLIBRE, INC.

(MELI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:39 2022-07-06 pm EDT
707.33 USD   -0.87%
02:11pWestern Union and MercadoLibre team up to send digital remittances to Mexico
RE
09:05aNew Street Adjusts MercadoLibre's Price Target to $1,100 From $1,700, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
06/23MercadoLibre's fintech unit offers life insurance in Brazil
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Western Union and MercadoLibre team up to send digital remittances to Mexico

07/06/2022 | 02:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman uses the app Mercado Pago, in her store in Buenos Aires, Argentina. October, 15 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S.-based money transfer firm Western Union Co, announced an agreement Wednesday with South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre to send digital remittances to Mexico, which have become a lifeline for the weakened local economy.

The partnership will allow families abroad to send money through Western Union, while those in Mexico can collect the payments through Mercado Pago, MercadoLibre's digital finance arm, the two companies said.

"The amount of time we save people who don't have to go to a physical location to pick up the remittance, we think that's an important advantage, and... you don't have to carry that cash from one place to another," said Pedro Rivas, director of Mercado Pago in Mexico.

Stores in Mexico, including major chains such as McDonald's, Domino's Pizza and Starbucks, are increasingly accepting Mercado Pago as a form of payment.

According to the companies, more than 70% of remittances are currently collected in cash in Mexico, where low bank penetration means more than half of its 126 million inhabitants don't have an account.

Remittances to Mexico reached a record of $5.17 billion dollars in May, largely due to the economic recovery in the United States, the No. 1 destination of migrants from the Latin American nation.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who often boasts of the solid growth in remittances received by Mexico, has said that they could reach a record $60 billion dollars this year, a 16% increase from 2021.

Experts, however, have warned that the flow of money could decrease in coming months due to the impact of an expected recession in the United States.

"In the first half of 2022 there are several negative signs for U.S. economic growth, which represent a downside risk for remittances," said Gabriela Siller, director of research at local firm Banco Base.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Noe Torres


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 1.47% 276.8 Delayed Quote.-40.89%
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC. -0.17% 396.13 Delayed Quote.-29.69%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -0.75% 250.4 Delayed Quote.-5.64%
MERCADOLIBRE, INC. -1.69% 701.515 Delayed Quote.-47.08%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -1.37% 78.44 Delayed Quote.-32.24%
WESTERN UNION COMPANY -0.09% 16.755 Delayed Quote.-6.00%
All news about MERCADOLIBRE, INC.
02:11pWestern Union and MercadoLibre team up to send digital remittances to Mexico
RE
09:05aNew Street Adjusts MercadoLibre's Price Target to $1,100 From $1,700, Reiterates Buy Ra..
MT
06/23MercadoLibre's fintech unit offers life insurance in Brazil
RE
06/10MERCADOLIBRE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/09“Regenera America”, Mercado Libre's program that supports biome regeneratio..
AQ
06/09Citigroup Adjusts MercadoLibre's Price Target to $1,150 From $1,500, Reiterates Buy Rat..
MT
06/08MERCADOLIBRE, INC. : Press Release
CO
06/06KGI Securities Initiates Coverage on MercadoLibre With Outperform Rating, $1,200 Price ..
MT
05/24Mercado Libre releases its third Transparency Report, reporting continued improvements ..
AQ
05/12Goldman Sachs Adjusts MercadoLibre's Price Target to $1,650 from $1,940, Keeps Buy Rati..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCADOLIBRE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 417 M - -
Net income 2022 344 M - -
Net cash 2022 754 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 109x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35 948 M 35 948 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 29 957
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart MERCADOLIBRE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MercadoLibre, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCADOLIBRE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 713,57 $
Average target price 1 373,88 $
Spread / Average Target 92,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcos Eduardo Galperin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Dornelles Arnt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel Rabinovich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Emiliano Calemzuk Lead Independent Director
Mario Eduardo Vázquez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-47.08%35 948
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-2.35%321 348
MEITUAN INC.-12.29%155 802
PINDUODUO INC.14.27%84 233
SHOPIFY INC.-75.32%42 888
EBAY INC.-35.50%24 594