Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mercantile Bank Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBWM   US5873761044

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

(MBWM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercantile Bank Corporation : Declares Regular Cash Dividend

10/19/2021 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") announced today that on October 14, 2021, its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on December 15, 2021, to holders of record as of December 3, 2021.

"As evidenced by the declaration of the fourth quarter cash dividend, we remain committed to providing shareholders with meaningful cash returns," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile.  "Our sustained financial strength during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has enabled us to continue our regular cash dividend program and reward shareholders with competitive dividend yields.  We have continued to carefully scrutinize the potential impacts of the pandemic and resulting economic environment on our overall financial condition and will adjust future cash dividend payments as deemed necessary to make sure our capital levels remain adequate to meet capital management initiatives, including growth objectives."

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan.  Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff.  Mercantile has assets of approximately $4.9 billion and operates 43 banking offices.  Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods.  Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program administered by the Small Business Administration; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; changes in the method of determining Libor and the phase-out of Libor; changes in the national and local economies, including the ongoing disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:




AT MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION:




            Robert B. Kaminski, Jr.                       

Charles Christmas

            President & CEO                               

Executive Vice President & CFO

            616-726-1502                                    

616-726-1202

            rkaminski@mercbank.com                 

cchristmas@mercbank.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercantile-bank-corporation-declares-regular-cash-dividend-301402647.html

SOURCE Mercantile Bank Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
05:01aMERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION : Declares Regular Cash Dividend
PR
09/30MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Web..
PR
09/07SENSEX 30 : Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Files Draft Papers for IPO
MT
09/02MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06MERCANTILE BANK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
07/20MERCANTILE BANK : Q2 2021 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
07/20MERCANTILE BANK : Solid core commercial loan growth, sustained strength in mortgage bankin..
PU
07/20MERCANTILE BANK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
07/20MERCANTILE BANK : Q2 Revenue Rises; Lifts Quarterly Dividend to $0.30 Per Share
MT
07/20NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Markets -2-
DJ
More news