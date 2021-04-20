|
Mercantile Bank Corporation : Announces Strong First Quarter 2021 Results
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $14.2 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $10.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period.
"We are very pleased to begin 2021 with a quarter of robust financial performance," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "Our strong financial results include ongoing strength in mortgage banking income, sound asset quality, solid growth in core commercial loans, and managed overhead costs. The extraordinary efforts of the Mercantile team have allowed us to successfully and consistently meet our customers' banking needs during this continuing period of uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic."
First quarter highlights include:
- Robust earnings and capital position
- Strong mortgage banking income
- Sustained strength in asset quality metrics
- Annualized net core commercial loan growth of nearly 14 percent
- Continued strength in commercial loan and residential mortgage loan pipelines
- Paycheck Protection Program round two loan fundings of $203 million
- Additional local deposit growth
Operating Results
Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $43.0 million during the first quarter of 2021, up $6.1 million, or 16.6 percent, from the prior-year first quarter. Net interest income during the first three months of 2021 was $29.5 million, down from $30.3 million during the respective 2020 period due to a lower net interest margin, which more than offset the positive impact of earning asset growth. Noninterest income totaled $13.5 million during the first quarter of 2021, up $6.9 million from the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to increased mortgage banking income. The net interest margin was 2.77 percent in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.00 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.63 percent in the first quarter of 2020. The decreased net interest margin resulted from the lower interest rate environment and substantial levels of excess liquidity.
The yield on average earning assets was 3.26 percent during the first quarter of 2021, down from 3.55 percent during the fourth quarter of 2020, mainly due to a decreased yield on commercial loans, which equaled 4.07 percent and 4.41 percent in the respective periods. The decreased yield on commercial loans primarily reflected reduced Paycheck Protection Program net fee accretion stemming from a lower level of forgiveness activity.
The cost of funds declined from 0.55 percent during the fourth quarter of 2020 to 0.49 percent during the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to lower rates paid on renewed time deposits, reflecting the declining interest rate environment, and a change in funding mix, consisting of an increase in lower-costing non-time deposits as a percentage of total funding sources.
The yield on average earning assets declined from 4.54 percent during the first three months of 2020 to 3.26 percent during the respective 2021 period, primarily resulting from decreased yields on commercial loans, securities and interest-earning deposits, along with a change in earning asset mix. The decreased yield on commercial loans primarily reflected reduced interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee significantly lowering the targeted federal funds rate by a total of 150 basis points during March of 2020. The lower yield on securities mainly reflected decreased accelerated discount accretion on called U.S. Government agency bonds and lower yields on newly purchased bonds, reflecting the declining interest rate environment. Accelerated discount accretion totaled less than $0.1 million during the first three months of 2021, compared to $1.8 million during the respective 2020 period. The reduced yield on interest-earning deposits resulted from the decreased interest rate environment.
A significant volume of excess on-balance sheet liquidity, which initially surfaced in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 environment and persisted during the remainder of 2020 and the first three months of 2021, negatively impacted the yield on average earning assets and the net interest margin by 44 basis points and 37 basis points, respectively, during the first quarter of 2021. The excess funds, consisting primarily of low-yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, are mainly a product of federal government stimulus programs as well as lower business and consumer investing and spending.
The cost of funds decreased from 0.91 percent during the first quarter of 2020 to 0.49 percent during the current-year first quarter, primarily due to lower rates paid on local deposit accounts and borrowings, reflecting the declining interest rate environment. A change in funding mix, consisting of an increase in lower-costing non-time deposits as a percentage of total funding sources, also contributed to the decrease in the cost of funds.
Mercantile recorded loan loss provision expense of $0.3 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared to $0.8 million during the prior-year first quarter. The provision expense recorded during both periods primarily reflected net loan growth. The recording of net loan recoveries in both periods reduced the required provision amounts.
Noninterest income during the first quarter of 2021 was $13.5 million, up $6.9 million, or approximately 106 percent, from the prior-year first quarter. The improved level of noninterest income mainly resulted from increased mortgage banking income stemming from a substantial upturn in refinance activity driven by a decrease in residential mortgage loan interest rates, an increase in purchase activity, and the ongoing success of strategic initiatives that were implemented to gain market share. Fee income generated from an interest rate swap program that was introduced during the fourth quarter of 2020 and growth in credit and debit card income also contributed to the increased level of noninterest income. The interest rate swap program provides certain commercial borrowers with a longer-term fixed-rate option and assists Mercantile in managing associated longer-term interest rate risk.
Noninterest expense totaled $25.1 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared to $22.9 million during the first quarter of 2020. Overhead costs during the first three months of 2021 included write-downs of former branch facilities totaling $0.5 million. Excluding these transactions, noninterest expense increased $1.6 million, or 7.1 percent, during the first quarter of 2021 compared to the respective 2020 period. The higher level of expense primarily resulted from increased compensation costs, mainly depicting higher residential mortgage lender commissions and related incentives, annual employee merit pay increases, increased health insurance costs, and a bonus accrual. The higher level of commissions and associated incentives primarily reflected the significant increase in residential mortgage loan originations during the first quarter of 2021, which were up nearly 85 percent compared to the respective 2020 period.
Mr. Kaminski commented, "The continuing success of strategic initiatives that were implemented to increase market penetration, combined with a strong level of residential mortgage loan production, provided for another quarter of robust mortgage banking income. Refinance activity remained at a high level during the first quarter due to the ongoing low interest rate environment. Although we expect refinance activity to decline in future periods as a result of a reduction in the number of borrowers eligible to refinance from an economic benefit standpoint and the recent uptick in residential mortgage loan interest rates, we believe solid mortgage banking income can be recorded in future periods based on the current pipeline and application volume, along with our recent lender hires and new office openings. As evidenced by the introduction of a fee-producing interest rate swap program, we remain focused on expanding our noninterest income revenue streams. We are pleased with the improvement in credit and debit card income, which surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Controlling overhead costs remains a vital component of our growth initiatives, and we continue to review our product delivery channels, treasury management solutions, and branch network to identify opportunities to operate more efficiently."
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2021, total assets were $4.71 billion, up $273 million, or 6.2 percent, from December 31, 2020. Total loans increased $171 million during the first quarter of 2021, reflecting net growth in Paycheck Protection Program loans of $89.3 million and core commercial loans of $83.9 million. Commercial lines of credit remained relatively steady during the last nine months after having declined $109 million during the second quarter of 2020 largely due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic environment and federal government stimulus programs. As of March 31, 2021, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $135 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months. Interest-earning deposits increased $33.7 million during the first three months of 2021, primarily reflecting ongoing local deposit growth, which outpaced loan growth and an expanded securities portfolio.
Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "Although our lending team spent considerable time helping loan customers obtain funds under round two of the Paycheck Protection Program while also assisting round one loan recipients to gather and submit required information to the Small Business Administration for loan forgiveness determinations during the first quarter, we remained focused on meeting the customary needs of our existing clients and identifying and attracting new customer relationships. We are very pleased with the level of net core commercial loan growth during the quarter, along with the continuing strength of our commercial loan and residential mortgage loan pipelines."
Excluding Paycheck Protection Program loan balances, commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 55 percent of total commercial loans as of March 31, 2021, a level that has remained relatively consistent and in line with internal expectations.
Total deposits at March 31, 2021, were $3.64 billion, up $233 million, or 6.8 percent, from December 31, 2020. Local deposits were up $249 million during the first three months of 2021, while brokered deposits were down $16.0 million. The growth in local deposits, which occurred despite typical and expected seasonal business deposit withdrawals used for bonus and tax payments, mainly reflected federal government stimulus payments and reduced business and consumer investing and spending, along with Paycheck Protection Program loan proceeds being deposited into customers' accounts at the time the loans were originated and remaining on deposit as of March 31, 2021. Wholesale funds were $425 million, or approximately 10 percent of total funds, as of March 31, 2021, compared to $441 million, or approximately 11 percent of total funds, as of December 31, 2020.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2021, were $3.2 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, compared to $4.1 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2020, and $3.7 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, at March 31, 2020. The level of past due loans remains nominal, and loan relationships on the internal watch list have remained relatively consistent in number and dollar volume during the first three months of 2021. During the first quarter of 2021, loan charge-offs totaled $0.1 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.5 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.4 million, or an annualized 0.05 percent of average total loans.
Mr. Reitsma commented, "As evidenced by continuing low levels of past due loans and nonperforming assets, our asset quality has remained strong during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ongoing strength in our asset quality metrics depicts our commitment to sound underwriting and the effectiveness of our commercial borrowers' management teams in meeting the challenges presented by the pandemic. Virtually all commercial and retail loan customers that were granted loan payment deferrals are now making full contractual loan payments."
Capital Position
The Bank's capital position remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.3 percent as of March 31, 2021, compared to 13.5 percent at December 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, the Bank had approximately $115 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution. Mercantile reported 16,219,138 total shares outstanding at March 31, 2021.
As part of a $20 million common stock repurchase program announced in May 2019, Mercantile repurchased approximately 118,000 shares for $3.5 million, or a weighted average all-in cost per share of $29.91, during the first quarter of 2021.
Mr. Kaminski concluded, "We have continued to closely monitor new pandemic-related developments and have revised our COVID-19 pandemic response plan as necessary to provide customers with needed banking services while protecting them and our employees from the spread of the coronavirus to the best of our abilities. Our ongoing financial strength has allowed us to build shareholder value through a continuation of the cash dividend program despite the challenges stemming from the pandemic, and we are focused on positioning our company to remain a consistent high performer. We are excited about Mercantile's future and believe that our strong first quarter financial performance has positioned us to deliver solid operating results during the remainder of 2021."
Investor Presentation
Mercantile has prepared presentation materials (the "Conference Call & Webcast Presentation") that management intends to use during its previously announced first quarter 2021 conference call on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the Company's operations and performance. The Investor Presentation also contains more detailed information relating to Mercantile's COVID-19 pandemic response plan. These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release, and are also available on Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com.
About Mercantile Bank Corporation
Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $4.7 billion and operates 44 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program administered by the Small Business Administration; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies, including the significant disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the outbreak and continuance of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors, including risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
MARCH 31,
DECEMBER 31,
MARCH 31,
2021
2020
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
55,489,000
$
62,832,000
$
49,781,000
Interest-earning deposits
596,855,000
563,174,000
186,938,000
Total cash and cash equivalents
652,344,000
626,006,000
236,719,000
Securities available for sale
434,257,000
387,347,000
312,147,000
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
18,002,000
18,002,000
18,002,000
Loans
3,364,370,000
3,193,470,000
2,876,891,000
Allowance for loan losses
(38,695,000)
(37,967,000)
(24,828,000)
Loans, net
3,325,675,000
3,155,503,000
2,852,063,000
Premises and equipment, net
55,388,000
58,959,000
59,143,000
Bank owned life insurance
72,395,000
72,131,000
70,613,000
Goodwill
49,473,000
49,473,000
49,473,000
Core deposit intangible, net
2,118,000
2,436,000
3,443,000
Mortgage loans held for sale
40,297,000
22,888,000
24,652,000
Assets held for sale
13,159,000
0
0
Other assets
47,246,000
44,599,000
31,132,000
Total assets
$
4,710,354,000
$
4,437,344,000
$
3,657,387,000
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
1,605,471,000
$
1,433,403,000
$
956,290,000
Interest-bearing
2,039,491,000
1,978,150,000
1,689,126,000
Total deposits
3,644,962,000
3,411,553,000
2,645,416,000
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
141,310,000
118,365,000
133,270,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
394,000,000
394,000,000
394,000,000
Subordinated debentures
47,733,000
47,563,000
47,051,000
Liabilities held for sale
17,280,000
0
0
Accrued interest and other liabilities
23,826,000
24,309,000
19,261,000
Total liabilities
4,269,111,000
3,995,790,000
3,238,998,000
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
299,358,000
302,029,000
299,584,000
Retained earnings
143,642,000
134,039,000
114,012,000
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(1,757,000)
5,486,000
4,793,000
Total shareholders' equity
441,243,000
441,554,000
418,389,000
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,710,354,000
$
4,437,344,000
$
3,657,387,000
Mercantile Bank Corporation
First Quarter 2021 Results
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$
32,985,000
$
33,442,000
Investment securities
1,632,000
4,017,000
Other interest-earning assets
168,000
475,000
Total interest income
34,785,000
37,934,000
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
2,717,000
4,641,000
Short-term borrowings
36,000
40,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,027,000
2,212,000
Other borrowed money
472,000
724,000
Total interest expense
5,252,000
7,617,000
Net interest income
29,533,000
30,317,000
Provision for loan losses
300,000
750,000
Net interest income after
provision for loan losses
29,233,000
29,567,000
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on accounts
1,155,000
1,222,000
Mortgage banking income
8,800,000
2,627,000
Credit and debit card income
1,678,000
1,361,000
Interest rate swap income
653,000
0
Payroll services
557,000
577,000
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
277,000
336,000
Other income
343,000
427,000
Total noninterest income
13,463,000
6,550,000
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits
15,086,000
13,528,000
Occupancy
2,014,000
2,059,000
Furniture and equipment
889,000
778,000
Data processing costs
2,617,000
2,483,000
Other expense
4,511,000
4,092,000
Total noninterest expense
25,117,000
22,940,000
Income before federal income
tax expense
17,579,000
13,177,000
Federal income tax expense
3,340,000
2,504,000
Net Income
$
14,239,000
$
10,673,000
Basic earnings per share
$0.87
$0.65
Diluted earnings per share
$0.87
$0.65
Average basic shares outstanding
16,283,044
16,350,281
Average diluted shares outstanding
16,283,490
16,351,559
Mercantile Bank Corporation
First Quarter 2021 Results
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
Quarterly
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
EARNINGS
Net interest income
$
29,533
31,849
29,509
30,571
30,317
Provision for loan losses
$
300
2,500
3,200
7,600
750
Noninterest income
$
13,463
14,333
13,307
10,984
6,550
Noninterest expense
$
25,117
25,941
26,423
23,216
22,940
Net income before federal income
tax expense
$
17,579
17,741
13,193
10,739
13,177
Net income
$
14,239
14,082
10,686
8,698
10,673
Basic earnings per share
$
0.87
0.87
0.66
0.54
0.65
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.87
0.87
0.66
0.54
0.65
Average basic shares outstanding
16,283,044
16,279,052
16,233,196
16,212,500
16,350,281
Average diluted shares outstanding
16,283,490
16,279,243
16,233,666
16,213,264
16,351,559
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.26%
1.25%
0.98%
0.85%
1.19%
Return on average equity
13.02%
12.75%
9.86%
8.26%
10.20%
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
2.77%
3.00%
2.86%
3.17%
3.63%
Efficiency ratio
58.42%
56.17%
61.71%
55.87%
62.22%
Full-time equivalent employees
621
621
618
637
626
YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS
Yield on loans
4.03%
4.34%
4.03%
4.18%
4.69%
Yield on securities
1.61%
1.69%
2.26%
3.37%
4.73%
Yield on other interest-earning assets
0.11%
0.12%
0.12%
0.15%
1.22%
Yield on total earning assets
3.26%
3.55%
3.45%
3.85%
4.54%
Yield on total assets
3.09%
3.35%
3.25%
3.62%
4.23%
Cost of deposits
0.31%
0.37%
0.41%
0.48%
0.70%
Cost of borrowed funds
1.78%
1.75%
1.78%
1.91%
2.31%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.82%
0.91%
0.99%
1.11%
1.36%
Cost of funds (total earning assets)
0.49%
0.55%
0.59%
0.68%
0.91%
Cost of funds (total assets)
0.47%
0.51%
0.56%
0.64%
0.85%
PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS
Loan portfolio - increase interest income
$
51
158
332
169
285
Trust preferred - increase interest expense
$
171
171
171
171
171
Core deposit intangible - increase overhead
$
318
318
318
371
397
MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY
Total mortgage loans originated
$
245,200
218,904
237,195
275,486
132,859
Purchase mortgage loans originated
$
81,529
99,490
93,068
58,015
46,538
Refinance mortgage loans originated
$
163,671
119,414
144,127
217,471
86,321
Mortgage loans originated to sell
$
195,655
159,942
191,318
225,665
95,327
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
$
9,182
9,476
10,199
7,760
2,086
CAPITAL
Tangible equity to tangible assets
8.36%
8.89%
8.69%
8.74%
10.14%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
9.67%
9.77%
9.80%
10.21%
11.47%
Common equity risk-based capital ratio
11.11%
11.34%
11.37%
11.34%
10.92%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.41%
12.68%
12.74%
12.74%
12.28%
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.51%
13.80%
13.82%
13.73%
13.03%
Tier 1 capital
$
437,567
430,146
420,225
412,526
406,445
Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital
$
476,462
468,113
455,797
444,772
431,273
Total risk-weighted assets
$
3,526,161
3,391,563
3,298,047
3,238,444
3,309,336
Book value per common share
$
27.21
27.04
26.59
26.20
25.82
Tangible book value per common share
$
24.02
23.86
23.37
22.96
22.55
Cash dividend per common share
$
0.29
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.28
ASSET QUALITY
Gross loan charge-offs
$
53
340
124
335
40
Recoveries
$
481
234
250
153
229
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(428)
106
(126)
182
(189)
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
(0.05%)
0.01%
(0.02%)
0.02%
(0.03%)
Allowance for loan losses
$
38,695
37,967
35,572
32,246
24,828
Allowance to loans
1.15%
1.19%
1.07%
0.98%
0.86%
Allowance to loans excluding PPP loans
1.33%
1.33%
1.27%
1.16%
0.86%
Nonperforming loans
$
2,793
3,384
4,141
3,212
3,469
Other real estate/repossessed assets
$
374
701
512
198
271
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.08%
0.11%
0.12%
0.10%
0.12%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.07%
0.09%
0.11%
0.08%
0.10%
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION
Residential real estate:
Land development
$
34
35
36
36
37
Construction
$
0
0
198
198
283
Owner occupied / rental
$
2,305
2,607
2,597
2,750
2,922
Commercial real estate:
Land development
$
0
0
0
0
43
Construction
$
0
0
0
0
0
Owner occupied
$
646
1,232
1,576
275
287
Non-owner occupied
$
0
22
23
25
0
Non-real estate:
Commercial assets
$
169
172
198
98
156
Consumer assets
$
13
17
25
28
12
Total nonperforming assets
$
3,167
4,085
4,653
3,410
3,740
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON
Beginning balance
$
4,085
4,653
3,410
3,740
2,736
Additions
$
116
972
1,615
220
1,313
Return to performing status
$
(115)
0
(72)
(26)
(7)
Principal payments
$
(559)
(1,064)
(249)
(278)
(110)
Sale proceeds
$
(77)
(245)
0
(49)
(192)
Loan charge-offs
$
(33)
(231)
(51)
(173)
0
Valuation write-downs
$
(250)
0
0
(24)
0
Ending balance
$
3,167
4,085
4,653
3,410
3,740
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
Commercial:
Commercial & industrial
$
1,284,507
1,145,423
1,321,419
1,307,456
873,679
Land development & construction
$
58,738
55,055
50,941
52,984
62,908
Owner occupied comm'l R/E
$
544,342
529,953
549,364
567,621
579,229
Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E
$
932,334
917,436
878,897
841,145
823,366
Multi-family & residential rental
$
147,294
146,095
137,740
132,047
133,148
Total commercial
$
2,967,215
2,793,962
2,938,361
2,901,253
2,472,330
Retail:
1-4 family mortgages
$
337,844
337,888
322,118
325,923
331,686
Home equity & other consumer
$
59,311
61,620
63,723
64,743
72,875
Total retail
$
397,155
399,508
385,841
390,666
404,561
Total loans
$
3,364,370
3,193,470
3,324,202
3,291,919
2,876,891
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Loans
$
3,364,370
3,193,470
3,324,202
3,291,919
2,876,891
Securities
$
452,259
405,349
330,426
325,663
330,149
Other interest-earning assets
$
596,855
563,174
495,308
386,711
186,938
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
4,413,484
4,161,993
4,149,936
4,004,293
3,393,978
Total assets
$
4,710,354
4,437,344
4,420,610
4,314,379
3,657,387
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,605,471
1,433,403
1,449,879
1,445,620
956,290
Interest-bearing deposits
$
2,039,491
1,978,150
1,922,155
1,816,660
1,689,126
Total deposits
$
3,644,962
3,411,553
3,372,034
3,262,280
2,645,416
Total borrowed funds
$
584,672
562,360
600,892
611,298
576,996
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,624,163
2,540,510
2,523,047
2,427,958
2,266,122
Shareholders' equity
$
441,243
441,554
431,900
425,221
418,389
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans
$
3,318,281
3,268,866
3,292,025
3,254,985
2,849,892
Securities
$
419,514
365,631
327,668
333,843
344,906
Other interest-earning assets
$
591,617
559,593
457,598
251,833
153,638
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
4,329,412
4,194,090
4,077,291
3,840,661
3,348,436
Total assets
$
4,578,887
4,459,370
4,346,624
4,119,573
3,602,784
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,510,334
1,478,616
1,454,887
1,304,986
923,827
Interest-bearing deposits
$
2,026,896
1,936,069
1,863,302
1,767,985
1,724,030
Total deposits
$
3,537,230
3,414,685
3,318,189
3,072,971
2,647,857
Total borrowed funds
$
576,645
588,100
583,994
607,074
517,961
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,603,541
2,524,169
2,447,296
2,375,059
2,241,991
Shareholders' equity
$
443,548
438,171
429,865
422,230
419,612
