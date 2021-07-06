Log in
    MBWM   US5873761044

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

(MBWM)
Mercantile Bank : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast

07/06/2021 | 08:31am EDT
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-844-868-8844; passcode 10158110.  The conference call will also be webcast live at ir.mercbank.com.  An audio archive will be available on the Mercantile website following the call.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation
Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $4.7 billion and operates 43 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."

CONTACT:      

Charles Christmas (CFO)


Mercantile Bank Corporation


616-726-1202


cchristmas@mercbank.com




Mike Houston


Lambert & Co.


616-233-0500


mhouston@lambert.com

                       

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercantile-bank-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2021-results-conference-call-and-webcast-301324706.html

SOURCE Mercantile Bank of Michigan


© PRNewswire 2021
