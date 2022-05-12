Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mercari, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4385   JP3921290007

MERCARI, INC.

(4385)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/13 12:06:57 am EDT
2253.00 JPY   +8.47%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SoftBank jumps 10%, shaking off record loss

05/12/2022 | 11:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in SoftBank Group Corp gained 10% in morning trading in Tokyo on Friday as the market shook off a record loss, which had been widely flagged, at its Vision Fund unit.

"Alibaba remains the anchor asset. As long as that company doesn't deteriorate, a trading range for SoftBank between 4,500 and 5,500 yen is probably where it will be," said Redex Research analyst Kirk Boodry.

The bounce followed a late-day rally in U.S. stocks overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing roughly flat. Tech stocks including flea market app operator Mercari and e-commerce-to-payments company Rakuten also rose in Tokyo.

The rebound came as SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son on Thursday pledged to scale back investing activity and preserve cash as the market downturn hammered his tech portfolio.

"When it rains, you open an umbrella," the billionaire told a news conference, pointing to SoftBank's $23 billion cash position and 20.4% loan-to-value ratio, which compares net debt with the equity value of holdings.

Son's retrenchment, which follows a drop off in IPO activity that had allowed SoftBank to recycle funds into new investments, came even as he outlined his belief that valuations would continue to climb in the longer term.

"Several investors observed that (Softbank) making aggressive investments in up-markets and then becoming defensive during down-markets makes it essentially a momentum-investor," Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a client note.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

By Sam Nussey


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MERCARI, INC. 8.33% 2253 Delayed Quote.-61.33%
RAKUTEN, INC 7.60% 849 Delayed Quote.-28.34%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 11.78% 5019 Delayed Quote.-10.14%
Financials
Sales 2022 151 B 1 179 M 1 179 M
Net income 2022 -8 196 M -63,9 M -63,9 M
Net cash 2022 79 104 M 617 M 617 M
P/E ratio 2022 -40,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 333 B 2 600 M 2 600 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 752
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart MERCARI, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mercari, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCARI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2 077,00 JPY
Average target price 4 491,11 JPY
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shintaro Yamada Co-President, Co-CEO & Representative Director
Jeff LeBeau Co-Chief Executive Officer
Fumiaki Koizumi Chairman & Co-President
Sayaka Eda Chief Financial Officer
Keisuke Sogawa Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCARI, INC.-61.33%2 793
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-31.20%219 649
MEITUAN INC.-28.39%127 142
PINDUODUO INC.-41.96%42 787
SHOPIFY INC.-76.87%40 187
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-49.59%34 241