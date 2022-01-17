Mercator : Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process

17 January, 2022 To, To, Corporate Relationship Department National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex Dalal Street, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 Scrip Code: MERCATOR

Sub: Prior Intimation of the 11th Meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Mercator Limited which is currently undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) Ref: Compliance/Disclosure requirements pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with sub-clause 16(g) of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

In furtherance to our letters dated 10 January 2022 and 12 January 2022, relating to the captioned matter, this is to inform you that the Eleventh Meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Mercator Limited (Corporate Debtor) has been rescheduled to be held on Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. IST, for which the revised notice to the members of the CoC has been sent on 17 January, 2022.

Girish Siriram Juneja

(IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P00999/2017-2018/11646)

Resolution Professional (RP)

Mercator Limited

Registered with IBBI:

22 Dignity Apartments, Bon Bon Lane, 7 Bunglows, Versova, Andheri (West), Mumbai-400053, Maharashtra Email - junejagirish31@gmail.com