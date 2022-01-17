Mercator : Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process

|
17 January, 2022
To,
To,
Corporate Relationship Department
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Dalal Street,
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
Mumbai - 400 001
Scrip Code: MERCATOR
Scrip Code: 526235
Sub:
Prior Intimation of the 11th Meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Mercator Limited
which is currently undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Ref:
Compliance/Disclosure requirements pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with sub-clause
16(g) of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India
(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir/Madam,
In furtherance to our letters dated 10 January 2022 and 12 January 2022, relating to the captioned matter, this is to inform you that the Eleventh Meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Mercator Limited (Corporate Debtor) has been rescheduled to be held on Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. IST, for which the revised notice to the members of the CoC has been sent on 17 January, 2022.
Kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
Girish Siriram Juneja
(IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P00999/2017-2018/11646)
Resolution Professional (RP)
Mercator Limited
Registered with IBBI:
22 Dignity Apartments, Bon Bon Lane, 7 Bunglows, Versova, Andheri (West), Mumbai-400053, Maharashtra Email - junejagirish31@gmail.com
Disclaimer
Mercator Limited published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 08:44:07 UTC.