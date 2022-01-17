Log in
Mercator : Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process

01/17/2022
17 January, 2022

To,

To,

Corporate Relationship Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Street,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

Scrip Code: MERCATOR

Scrip Code: 526235

Sub:

Prior Intimation of the 11th Meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Mercator Limited

which is currently undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)

Ref:

Compliance/Disclosure requirements pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with sub-clause

16(g) of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India

(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

In furtherance to our letters dated 10 January 2022 and 12 January 2022, relating to the captioned matter, this is to inform you that the Eleventh Meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Mercator Limited (Corporate Debtor) has been rescheduled to be held on Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. IST, for which the revised notice to the members of the CoC has been sent on 17 January, 2022.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

Girish Siriram Juneja

(IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P00999/2017-2018/11646)

Resolution Professional (RP)

Mercator Limited

Registered with IBBI:

22 Dignity Apartments, Bon Bon Lane, 7 Bunglows, Versova, Andheri (West), Mumbai-400053, Maharashtra Email - junejagirish31@gmail.com

Disclaimer

Mercator Limited published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 08:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 812 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
Net income 2021 -3 322 M -44,7 M -44,7 M
Net Debt 2021 15 429 M 208 M 208 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 950 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
EV / Sales 2021 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart MERCATOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mercator Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajendra Kumar Kothari Chief Financial Officer & Compliance Officer
Harish Kumar P. Mittal Executive Chairman
Gurpreet Malhi Chief Operating Officer
Jagmohan Talan Independent Non-Executive Director
Ritu Vats Independent Non Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCATOR LIMITED16.30%13
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED7.55%66 987
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED0.00%18 618
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED6.32%14 598
COAL INDIA LIMITED12.80%13 701
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED10.00%11 788