Mercator Limited reported earnings results for the nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the nine months, the company reported revenue was INR 0.06 million compared to INR 0.32 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 8.43 million compared to INR 19.66 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.03 compared to INR 0.06 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.03 compared to INR 0.06 a year ago. Basic loss per share was INR 0.03 compared to INR 0.06 a year ago.

Diluted loss per share was INR 0.03 compared to INR 0.06 a year ago.