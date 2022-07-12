Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  News
  Summary
04:14a150 YEARS OF THE OPEN : Mercedes Benz extends partnership with The R&A
PU
07/11Group 1 Automotive Expands US Operations
MT
07/11Mercedes-Benz's Q2 Deliveries Fall 16%; EV Demand Nearly Doubles
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

150 years of The Open: Mercedes Benz extends partnership with The R&A

07/12/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Jul 12, 2022
Stuttgart/St. Andrews
  • Manager Sport & Entertainment Communications
  • claudia.merzbach@mercedes-benz.com
  • Sport, Design & Entertainment Communications
  • manuel.koenig@mercedes-benz.com
  • SUV luxury, redefined: The EQS SUV brings the Claret Jug back to The Open
  • The R&A and Mercedes-Benz extend their long-running partnership
  • Nearly 300,000 spectators celebrate the 150thplaying of The Open in St Andrews, Scotland (UK)

Stuttgart/St Andrews. For its 150th playing, The Open and Mercedes-Benz are returning to the Home of Golf at the Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland (UK). For a record 30th time, the Old Course, will host this year's Championship and, from July 10 to 17, nearly 300,000 spectators will experience the world's best golfers at the tradition-steeped major golf Championship. And all this on what is the most historic golf course in the world.

The Championship week kicks off with its first highlight: the Return of the Claret Jug. At the ceremony, the reigning Champion Golfer of the Year, Collin Morikawa (USA), returned the iconic Claret Jug trophy to Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A. For the occasion, the 25-year-old Morikawa drove up in an all-electric EQS SUV. With the EQS SUV, Mercedes-Benz is taking a big step towards a zero-emission mobility. The model is produced in a completely carbon-neutral manner.

Mercedes-Benz has been a partner of the organiser, The R&A, which runs the only men's Major Championship outside of the USA, since 2011. This year, Mercedes-Benz extended its partnership with The R&A and its commitment as Official Patron and Official Car at The Open for several years. With almost 100 vehicles, the company will ensure the mobility of players, officials and selected guests for the 150th Championship. The luxurious fleet will feature all-electric vehicles again this year.

"We have extended our commitment to The Open in order to continue to drive forward the issue of sustainability together with The R&A in the future and to support our partner in the best possible way in its goal of CO2 neutrality through the use of an electrified vehicle fleet," says Bettina Fetzer, Head of Communications and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz AG. "In this respect, The Open is the perfect platform to present our understanding of sustainable luxury and the mobility of the future to the golf world."

Commenting on the existing partnership and the extension of the commitment, Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, added, "Mercedes-Benz has become an important and innovation-driving partner for us and The Open since the beginning of the partnership. Mobility at such a major event is a fundamental part. We are delighted to have a partner like Mercedes-Benz at our side. Together, we want to continue to pursue our sustainability ambitions."

Disclaimer

Mercedes-Benz Group AG published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 08:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
