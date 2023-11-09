SINDELFINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Six months after the fatal shooting of two people in the production hall of the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen near Stuttgart, the suspected gunman will stand trial for murder from Thursday (9.00 a.m.). The man shot and killed two Turkish compatriots during the early shift in May. The relatives and colleagues of the two victims are also hoping for answers from the trial at the regional court in Stuttgart. The motive for the shooting by the then 53-year-old is still completely unclear. After the crime, the investigators had not ruled out a political dispute.

The alleged perpetrator and the victims were employed by the same logistics company on the factory premises. According to the public prosecutor's office, the man had "deliberately" and "treacherously killed his two superiors, aged 44 and 45, at close range using a firearm". A verdict is not expected for at least two months./mov/DP/ngu