Association: supply bottlenecks for motorhomes have eased

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - The recently difficult delivery situation for motor homes has eased considerably, according to an industry association - and could ultimately even have a positive effect on the wallet. "Last year, delivery times averaged twelve months. Now it goes rather in the direction of three to six months", said the managing director of the German Caravaning Trade Association (DCHV), Ariane Finzel, in Stuttgart. For individually designed or high-priced vehicles, it takes longer. The "bread and butter vehicles", on the other hand, are again readily available.

Driven by the Corona pandemic and the trend toward individual travel, the caravanning industry has experienced a boom in recent years. In the meantime, new registration figures have leveled off at a high level. At the same time, motorhome manufacturers have recently been struggling with delivery problems for chassis.

Particularly with Fiat there are still problems here, said Finzel. However, many motorhome manufacturers have now found new suppliers in the form of VW, Ford, Mercedes and Iveco. At the moment, there is still some chaos, because production has to be switched quickly to the new chassis. But in the medium term, he said, it would be good to have more than just the top dog, Fiat. "In the long term, it may then also be more favorable for the customer if there is more competition." Fiat did not comment on this when asked.

According to Finzel, however, workshop appointments for motorhomes are still in short supply. "There is still a bottleneck, unfortunately." She is pinning her hopes on the special training that has recently become possible in the field. That will lead to a professionalization of the industry, she said. She advises customers to buy their motorhomes from local dealers, if possible, because they also offer maintenance appointments for their customers. "Otherwise, in case of doubt, you have saved 1000 euros in the purchase, but then you have to drive 500 kilometers for a small inspection."/dhu/DP/zb