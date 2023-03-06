Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  News
  Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:13:34 2023-03-06 am EST
75.62 EUR   +0.03%
10:48aCms : Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:37aCombustion engine phase-out: EU parliamentary group friend criticizes Wissing's blockade
DP
10:32aAnalysis-American carmakers muscle up on software, tech to keep horsepower wars going
RE
CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

03/06/2023 | 10:48am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

06.03.2023 / 16:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Share buyback – Interim Report 1

 

On 3 March 2023 a number of 15,013 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 2 March 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 3 March 2023.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:   

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
03/03/2023 15,013 € 74.9458

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback amounts to 15,013 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

 

Stuttgart, 6 March 2023

 

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

 


06.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://group.mercedes-benz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1575899  06.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1575899&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 147 B 156 B 156 B
Net income 2022 13 866 M 14 697 M 14 697 M
Net cash 2022 24 676 M 26 157 M 26 157 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,90x
Yield 2022 6,58%
Capitalization 80 869 M 85 721 M 85 721 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 75,59 €
Average target price 89,91 €
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG23.11%85 721
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.97%187 828
VOLKSWAGEN AG22.14%87 901
BMW AG21.71%68 745
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.91%57 194
FORD MOTOR COMPANY12.47%52 139