CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – Interim Report 1

On 3 March 2023 a number of 15,013 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 2 March 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 3 March 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 03/03/2023 15,013 € 74.9458

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/ share-buyback/

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback amounts to 15,013 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Stuttgart, 6 March 2023

Mercedes-Benz Group AG