    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:12:34 2023-03-08 am EST
75.27 EUR   -0.10%
CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

03/08/2023 | 04:39am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

08.03.2023 / 10:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Stuttgart, March 8, 2023

 

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

The Management Board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG ("Mercedes-Benz") resolved on November 22, 2022 to acquire own shares (ISIN DE0007100000, "Mercedes-Benz-Shares") on the stock exchange in the period from March 15, 2023 up to and including March 27, 2023.

The acquisition of the Mercedes-Benz-Shares is based on Art. 71 para. 1 no. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and serves the sole purpose of fulfilling the obligations arising from an employee share program (Art. 5 para. 2 lit. c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 ("Regulation (EU) 596/2014").

If all eligible employees were to participate in this year's employee share program, a total of 4,388,571 own shares would be repurchased, resulting in a total purchase price to be paid (excluding incidental costs) of EUR 330,634,939 based on the closing price on March 7, 2023 (XETRA). Under last year's employee share program, Mercedes-Benz acquired around 652,000 shares in the first quarter of 2022 at a total acquisition price of around EUR 48,500,000 (excluding incidental costs) with a participation rate of 27.26 percent. This year, a comparable order of magnitude is expected.

The buyback shall be carried out in accordance with Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) 596/2014 with regulatory technical standards on the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures ("Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052").

The buyback is carried out on behalf and for the account of Mercedes-Benz through the intervention of an independent credit institution. The credit institution must carry out the acquisition of the Mercedes-Benz-Shares in accordance with the aforementioned regulations.

The credit institution shall make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of Mercedes-Benz-Shares in accordance with Art. 4 para. 2 lit. b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 independently and uninfluenced by Mercedes-Benz. The Management Board may terminate the share buyback program - in compliance with the insider law provisions of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 - at any time.

In particular, the buyback will be effected in compliance with the trading conditions of Art. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and the specifications contained in the share buyback program. In particular, the Mercedes-Benz-Shares shall not be purchased at a price higher than the price of the last independent trade or (should this be higher) higher than the current highest independent bid on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out. In addition, no more than 25% of the average daily share turnover on the trading venue on which the purchase is made will be purchased on one trading day. The average daily share turnover is calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume during the 20 trading days preceding the respective purchase date.

On March 2, 2023, Mercedes-Benz announced a share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 4 billion in a separate disclosure pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. During the period of the employee share program from March 15 to March 27, 2023, no own shares will be acquired pursuant to the share buyback program announced on March 2, 2023.

The transactions will be announced in accordance with the requirements of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Mercedes-Benz will provide regular updates on the progress of the share buyback program at www.group.mercedes-benz.com and keep that information available to the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of public disclosure.


08.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://group.mercedes-benz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1577705  08.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1577705&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
