    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:29:17 2023-03-13 am EDT
72.58 EUR   -1.96%
Cms : Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:40aLe Maire criticizes German resistance to phasing out internal combustion vehicles
DP
04:09aWill ChatGPT Take Competition Lawyers' Jobs?
AQ
CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

03/13/2023 | 06:00am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

13.03.2023 / 10:58 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

 

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

 

Share buyback - Interim Report 2

 

 

In the time period from 06 March 2023 until and including 10 March 2023, a number of 82,172 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 02 March 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 03 March 2023.

 

 

Shares were bought back as follows:


 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
06/03/2023 18,233 €75.6330
07/03/2023 17,875 €75.5783
08/03/2023 14,896 €75.3313
09/03/2023 13,493 €74.8103
10/03/2023 17,675 €73.6047


 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG : https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 03 March 2023 until and including 10 March 2023 amounts to 97,185 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

 

Stuttgart, 10 March 2023

 

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

 


13.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://group.mercedes-benz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1580897  13.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1580897&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
