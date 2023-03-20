Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:01:07 2023-03-20 am EDT
68.80 EUR   -0.66%
06:25aCms : Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
01:43aMercedes-Benz Plans Multibillion-dollar Upgrades to Plants in Germany, Hungary
MT
03/19Sergio Perez takes Saudi Grand Prix in fine style, Verstappen is No. 2
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

03/20/2023 | 06:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

20.03.2023 / 11:23 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

 

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

 

Share buyback - Interim Report 3

 

 

In the time period from 13 March 2023 until and including 17 March 2023, a number of 47,910 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 02 March 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 03 March 2023.

 

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 


Day of purchase		 Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
13/03/2023 22,900 €72.3144
14/03/2023 25,010 €72.3686
15/03/2023 0  
16/03/2023 0  
17/03/2023 0  

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG : https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 03 March 2023 until and including 17 March 2023 amounts to 145,095 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

 

Stuttgart, 17 March 2023

 

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

 


20.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://group.mercedes-benz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1586871  20.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1586871&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
06:25aCms : Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
01:43aMercedes-Benz Plans Multibillion-dollar Upgrades to Plants in Germany, Hungary
MT
03/19Sergio Perez takes Saudi Grand Prix in fine style, Verstappen is No. 2
AQ
03/19Perez holds off Verstappen's charge to win Saudi Arabian GP
AQ
03/19Mercedes set to invest billions in e-vehicles plants
RE
03/18Perez on pole for Red Bull in Saudi Arabia for 2nd year
AQ
03/18Private electric cars: Stuttgart, Münster and Bielefeld in front
DP
03/17Mercedes Benz : Supplement - C-028664
PU
03/17Drivers given assurances about safety at Saudi Arabian GP
AQ
03/17Wolff accepts 'reality' that Mercedes F1 car is off the pace
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 152 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2023 12 915 M 13 767 M 13 767 M
Net cash 2023 27 712 M 29 541 M 29 541 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,74x
Yield 2023 7,12%
Capitalization 74 097 M 78 986 M 78 986 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 168 797
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 69,26 €
Average target price 91,59 €
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG12.80%78 986
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.46%183 500
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.45%74 555
BMW AG13.76%64 832
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-0.77%46 553
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-2.84%45 044