CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - Interim Report 8

In the time period from 17. April 2023 until and including 21. April 2023, a number of 369,014 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 02. March 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 03. March 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:





Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 17/04/2023 73,000 €69.7394 18/04/2023 72,858 €70.0458 19/04/2023 72,909 €70.0890 20/04/2023 74,247 €68.5145 21/04/2023 76,000 €69.0071





The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG : https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 03. March 2023 until and including 21. April 2023 amounts to 1,196,673 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Stuttgart, 21. April 2023

Mercedes-Benz Group AG