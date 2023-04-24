Advanced search
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
04:22:07 2023-04-24
69.60 EUR   +0.56%
04:11a Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:36aBGH 'diesel senate' pronounces verdict on Mercedes credit clause
DP
04/23Ruling of the BGH 'diesel senate' on credit clause at Mercedes
DP
CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

04/24/2023 | 04:11am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

24.04.2023 / 10:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

 

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

 

Share buyback - Interim Report 8

 

 

In the time period from 17. April 2023 until and including 21. April 2023, a number of 369,014 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 02. March 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 03. March 2023.

 

 

Shares were bought back as follows:


 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
17/04/2023 73,000 €69.7394
18/04/2023 72,858 €70.0458
19/04/2023 72,909 €70.0890
20/04/2023 74,247 €68.5145
21/04/2023 76,000 €69.0071


 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG : https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 03. March 2023 until and including 21. April 2023 amounts to 1,196,673 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

 

Stuttgart, 21. April 2023

 

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

 


Language: English
Company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://group.mercedes-benz.com

 
