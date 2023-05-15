CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - Interim Report 11

In the time period from 08. May 2023 until and including 12. May 2023, a number of 1,308,812 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 02. March 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 03. March 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:





Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 08/05/2023 260,000 €66.8914 09/05/2023 255,000 €66.9428 10/05/2023 257,000 €67.3159 11/05/2023 255,000 €67.7323 12/05/2023 281,812 €67.9381





The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG : https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 03. March 2023 until and including 12. May 2023 amounts to 2,911,603 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Stuttgart, 12. May 2023

Mercedes-Benz Group AG