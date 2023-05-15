Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:40:44 2023-05-15 am EDT
68.16 EUR   +0.43%
68.16 EUR   +0.43%
03:16aCms : Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
01:25aHap Seng, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Mull Change in Dealership Model
MT
12:06aWEEKLY FORECAST: Dates until May 26, 2023
DP
CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

05/15/2023 | 03:16am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

15.05.2023 / 09:14 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

 

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

 

Share buyback - Interim Report 11

 

 

In the time period from 08. May 2023 until and including 12. May 2023, a number of 1,308,812 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 02. March 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 03. March 2023.

 

 

Shares were bought back as follows:


 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
08/05/2023 260,000 €66.8914
09/05/2023 255,000 €66.9428
10/05/2023 257,000 €67.3159
11/05/2023 255,000 €67.7323
12/05/2023 281,812 €67.9381


 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG : https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 03. March 2023 until and including 12. May 2023 amounts to 2,911,603 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

 

Stuttgart, 12. May 2023

 

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

 


15.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://group.mercedes-benz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1632509  15.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1632509&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 153 B 167 B 167 B
Net income 2023 13 474 M 14 632 M 14 632 M
Net cash 2023 27 933 M 30 336 M 30 336 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,41x
Yield 2023 7,41%
Capitalization 72 599 M 78 844 M 78 844 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
EV / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 169 355
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 67,86 €
Average target price 91,57 €
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Ergun Lümali Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.52%78 844
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION7.14%194 656
VOLKSWAGEN AG2.42%74 052
BMW AG19.23%68 899
FORD MOTOR COMPANY0.34%46 689
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.23.38%45 905
