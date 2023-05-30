Advanced search
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:34:10 2023-05-30 am EDT
71.30 EUR   +0.19%
Daimler Truck and Toyota to merge truck business in Asia
DP
Cms : Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
All about credit ratings
MS
CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

05/30/2023 | 04:04am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

30.05.2023 / 10:02 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

 

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

 

Share buyback - Interim Report 13

 

 

In the time period from 22 May 2023 until and including 26 May 2023, a number of 1,795,613 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 02 March 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 03 March 2023.

 

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 


Day of purchase		 Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
22/05/2023 337,505 €71.3542
23/05/2023 337,393 €71.1980
24/05/2023 495,000 €69.9367
25/05/2023 313,703 €70.3189
26/05/2023 312,012 €70.7410

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG : https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 03 March 2023 until and including 26 May 2023 amounts to 6,228,283 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

 

Stuttgart, 26 May 2023

 

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

 


30.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://group.mercedes-benz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1644735  30.05.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 154 B 165 B 165 B
Net income 2023 13 419 M 14 372 M 14 372 M
Net cash 2023 28 152 M 30 151 M 30 151 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,61x
Yield 2023 7,17%
Capitalization 76 130 M 81 535 M 81 535 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 169 355
Free-Float 71,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 71,16 €
Average target price 91,87 €
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Ergun Lümali Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG15.90%81 535
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.40%186 406
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.28%73 092
BMW AG25.21%71 260
FORD MOTOR COMPANY3.96%48 369
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.32.75%47 627
