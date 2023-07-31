Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - Interim Report 22

In the time period from 24 July 2023 until and including 28 July 2023, a number of 522,632 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 02 March 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 03 March 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:



Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 24/07/2023 116,595 €71.2251 25/07/2023 75,000 €71.3610 26/07/2023 143,586 €69.9011 27/07/2023 80,000 €71.1070 28/07/2023 107,451 €72.9109

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG : https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 03 March 2023 until and including 28 July 2023 amounts to 11,205,495 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Stuttgart, 28 July 2023

Mercedes-Benz Group AG