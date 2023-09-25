Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - Interim Report 30

In the time period from 18 September 2023 until and including 22 September 2023, a number of 659,812 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 02 March 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 03 March 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:



Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 18/09/2023 140,000 €66.5869 19/09/2023 140,045 €66.7661 20/09/2023 100,000 €68.3454 21/09/2023 139,798 €67.3898 22/09/2023 139,969 €67.2633

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG : https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 03 March 2023 until and including 22 September 2023 amounts to 15,573,363 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Stuttgart, 22 September 2023

Mercedes-Benz Group AG