Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - Interim Report 32

In the time period from 02 October 2023 until and including 06 October 2023, a number of 903,201 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 02 March 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 03 March 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 02/10/2023 175,946 €65.6897 03/10/2023 184,473 €65.4215 04/10/2023 187,940 €64.6982 05/10/2023 170,200 €64.6517 06/10/2023 184,642 €63.7497

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG : https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 03 March 2023 until and including 06 October 2023 amounts to 17,185,910 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Stuttgart, 06 October 2023

Mercedes-Benz Group AG