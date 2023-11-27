EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

27.11.2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

 

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

 

Share buyback - Interim Report 39

 

 

In the time period from 20 November 2023 until and including 24 November 2023, a number of 749,771 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 02 March 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 03 March 2023.

 

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchaseAggregated volume in sharesWeighted average price
20/11/2023 150,000 €58.7345
21/11/2023 150,000 €58.5083
22/11/2023 149,771 €58.3772
23/11/2023 150,000 €58.3107
24/11/2023 150,000 €58.1969

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG : https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 03 March 2023 until and including 24 November 2023 amounts to 26,596,558 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

 

Stuttgart, 24 November 2023

 

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

 


27.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet:https://group.mercedes-benz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1782195  27.11.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1782195&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp