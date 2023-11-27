EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information



27.11.2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - Interim Report 39

In the time period from 20 November 2023 until and including 24 November 2023, a number of 749,771 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 02 March 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 03 March 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 20/11/2023 150,000 €58.7345 21/11/2023 150,000 €58.5083 22/11/2023 149,771 €58.3772 23/11/2023 150,000 €58.3107 24/11/2023 150,000 €58.1969

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG : https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 03 March 2023 until and including 24 November 2023 amounts to 26,596,558 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Stuttgart, 24 November 2023

Mercedes-Benz Group AG