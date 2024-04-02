EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information



02.04.2024 / 10:11 CET/CEST

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback





Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – Interim Report 2

In the time period from 22 March 2024 up to 25 March 2024 (each including), a number of 139,473 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 11 March 2024, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 19 March 2024. The acquisition of shares serves the sole purpose of fulfilling the obligations arising from this year's employee share program.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 22.03.2024 90,230 73.2727 25.03.2024 49,243 73.5450

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz AG: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/share-buyback/

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback amounts to 984,346 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Under the still running share buyback program announced by Mercedes-Benz Group AG on 2 March 2023 no shares were bought back in the above mentioned period.

Stuttgart, 28 March 2024

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

The Executive Board