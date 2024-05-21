EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - Interim Report 2

In the time period from 13 May 2024 until and including 17 May 2024, a number of 1,579,750 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 30 April 2024, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052the start of the share buyback on 10 May 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 13/05/2024 309,750 €68.0145 14/05/2024 310,000 €69.2388 15/05/2024 320,000 €69.6361 16/05/2024 320,000 €68.3259 17/05/2024 320,000 €68.1864

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG : https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 30 April 2024 until and including 17 May 2024 amounts to 1,890,790 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Stuttgart, 17 May 2024

Mercedes-Benz Group AG