17.06.2024 / 08:44 CET/CEST

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - Interim Report 66

In the time period from 10 June 2024 until and including 14 June 2024, a number of 1,329,549 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 02 March 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 03 March 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 10/06/2024 500 €65.0984 11/06/2024 500 €65.3605 12/06/2024 500 €64.9578 13/06/2024 607,023 €63.7833 14/06/2024 721,026 €63.2206

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG : https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 03 March 2023 until and including 14 June 2024 amounts to 54,116,211 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Stuttgart, 14 June 2024

Mercedes-Benz Group AG