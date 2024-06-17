EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

 

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

 

Share buyback - Interim Report 6

 

 

In the time period from 10 June 2024 until and including 14 June 2024, a number of 4,753,383 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 30 April 2024, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052the start of the share buyback on 10 May 2024.

 

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchaseAggregated volume in sharesWeighted average price
10/06/2024 1,216,617 €65.1250
11/06/2024 1,209,227 €65.3655
12/06/2024 1,206,800 €64.9868
13/06/2024 607,975 €63.8155
14/06/2024 512,764 €63.2329

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG : https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 10 May 2024 until and including 14 June 2024 amounts to 11,145,088 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

 

Stuttgart, 14 June 2024

 

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

 


