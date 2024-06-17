EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
/ Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback - Interim Report 6
In the time period from 10 June 2024 until and including 14 June 2024, a number of 4,753,383 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 30 April 2024, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052the start of the share buyback on 10 May 2024.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG : https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 10 May 2024 until and including 14 June 2024 amounts to 11,145,088 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.
Stuttgart, 14 June 2024
Mercedes-Benz Group AG
17.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mercedes-Benz Group AG
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|70372 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://group.mercedes-benz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1926041 17.06.2024 CET/CEST