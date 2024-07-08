EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

 

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

 

Share buyback - Interim Report 69

 

 

In the time period from 01 July 2024 until and including 05 July 2024, a number of 2,500 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 02 March 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 03 March 2023.

 

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchaseAggregated volume in sharesWeighted average price
01/07/2024 500 €65.0578
02/07/2024 500 €64.4188
03/07/2024 500 €65.3659
04/07/2024 500 €65.7843
05/07/2024 500 €65.9079

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG : https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 03 March 2023 until and including 05 July 2024 amounts to 54,978,459 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

 

Stuttgart, 05 July 2024

 

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

 


