California DMV conditionally approves Mercedes-Benz's automated driving tech

June 8 (Reuters) - The California Department of Motor
Vehicles on Thursday approved Mercedes-Benz's
automated driving system on designated highways under certain
conditions without the active control of a driver.
The German carmaker beat competitors such as Tesla,
Alphabet's Waymo and GM's Cruise in becoming
the first carmaker to receive authorization to sell or lease
cars with an automated driving system to the public in
California. However, this approval is subject to certain
limitations.
The approval was granted to Level 3 Mercedes-Benz 'DRIVE
PILOT' system that allows a driver to legally take their eyes
off the wheel but must be available to resume control if needed.
The 'DRIVE PILOT' system can only operate on highways during
daylight at speeds not exceeding 40 miles per hour, the DMV
said.
The permit grants Mercedes-Benz permission to offer its
'DRIVE PILOT' system on California highways in the Bay Area,
Central Valley, Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Diego and on
interstate highway connecting Southern California to Nevada.
Earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz also received an approval
to deploy advanced automated driving systems on Nevada's roads.
