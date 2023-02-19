Car manufacturers call for faster expansion of charging infrastructure

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Following the EU ban on new cars with combustion engines from 2035, German automakers are calling for a faster expansion of the charging network for e-cars. "To accelerate the change, we need to ensure that the expansion of the charging infrastructure keeps pace. This is also a challenge for policymakers," Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius told Bild am Sonntag. He added that Mercedes also wants to set up a worldwide network of fast-charging stations itself. VW CEO Oliver Blume also called for more speed: "The development of the charging infrastructure is a joint task of industry, the federal government and local authorities. In total, we want to achieve around 18,000 fast-charging points in Europe and around 45,000 worldwide in the Group by 2025 through numerous cooperative ventures."

"The future of the car is electric," Källenius told the newspaper. He added that this would not be a self-runner, but would mean a gigantic industrial transformation. According to VW CEO Blume, the Volkswagen Group is also fully committed to electric mobility. The transformation needs speed and commitment./hgo/DP/ngu