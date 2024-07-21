FLENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - German roads are becoming increasingly colorless. In the first half of the year, the so-called achromatic colors white, black and gray - including silver - accounted for almost four-fifths of new car registrations in Germany. This was the result of an analysis of figures from the Federal Motor Transport Authority by dpa. The trend has been continuing for some time: in 2019, the proportion of colorless cars was still just over three quarters in the first half of the year, but has risen every year since then.

The dominant color is grey, which also includes silver in the statistics, at 33.1 percent. Its share has risen by almost three percentage points since 2019 and by six percentage points since 2014. It is followed by black with 26.5 percent. Although it has recently gained ground, it has fallen by almost two percentage points compared to 2014. Back then, black was still number one. White is in third place with 20.1%, with rather minor fluctuations over the years.

Blue and red far behind

Classic bright colors follow far behind. None reached double-digit percentages. For example, 8.7 percent of new registrations in the first half of the year were blue - just three years ago it was 10.6 percent. Red accounts for 4.8 percent - here, too, there has been a clear downward trend recently. In contrast, green - currently in sixth place with 2.9 percent - has improved significantly. Five years ago it was only 1 percent. The color brown, on the other hand, has largely disappeared. Ten years ago, it still made up 6 percent of new registrations, but now it only accounts for 0.5 percent.

Looking at the car brands with at least one percent share of new registrations, Seat is the least colorful. 89.5 percent of all new registrations of the Spanish VW subsidiary were black, gray/silver or white in the first half of the year. It was followed by Mercedes and VW itself with 86.8 and 84.5 percent respectively. The grayest - including silver - is Nissan with 43.4 percent cars in this color, the blackest Mercedes with 37.8 percent - a hair's breadth ahead of Volvo. White is the current trend color at Tesla with a 46.5 percent share of the brand's new registrations.

Dacia is the greenest

However, there is no clear answer as to who is the most colorful. Although Fiat has the lowest proportion of achromatic colors at 54.2 percent, the Italian brand has a proportion of almost 27 percent of new registrations whose color falls under "other" and therefore cannot be classified. It is therefore not possible to make a reliable statement here. Excluding Fiat, Mazda and Mitsubishi are still the most colorful, but even with them the achromatic colors dominate with more than 60 percent. But they are still the two most frequently red brands - with 19.6 percent (Mitsubishi) and 18.8 percent (Mazda). For blue, Hyundai and Peugeot share the top spot with 14.1 percent and the greenest brand by color is Dacia with 14.2 percent.

Even for brands that are clearly associated with certain colors, the registration statistics sometimes speak a different language. Ferrari red may be a fixed expression, but black is now the most common color for new registrations of the sports car brand./ruc/DP/he