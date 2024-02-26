Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.02.2024 / 15:58 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Schäfer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mercedes-Benz Group AG

b) LEI
529900R27DL06UVNT076 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007100000

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares due to a phantom share program of Mercedes-Benz Group AG amounting to EUR269,584.46.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
23/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet:https://group.mercedes-benz.com

 
