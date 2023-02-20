Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Ola Källenius, Purchase of shares due to a phantom share program of Mercedes-Benz Group AG amounting up to max. EUR 991.132,25

02/20/2023 | 10:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.02.2023 / 16:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ola
Last name(s): Källenius

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mercedes-Benz Group AG

b) LEI
529900R27DL06UVNT076 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007100000

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares due to a phantom share program of Mercedes-Benz Group AG amounting up to max. EUR 991.132,25

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
17/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://group.mercedes-benz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

81051  20.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1564245&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
10:54aDd : Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Harald Wilhelm, Purchase of shares due to a phantom share pro..
EQ
10:51aDd : Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Sabine Kohleisen, Purchase of shares due to a phantom share p..
EQ
10:48aDd : Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Britta Seeger, Purchase of shares due to a phantom share prog..
EQ
10:45aDd : Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Markus Schäfer, Purchase of shares due to a phantom share pro..
EQ
10:42aDd : Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Ola Källenius, Purchase of shares due to a phantom share prog..
EQ
10:39aDd : Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Renata Jungo Brüngger, Purchase of shares due to a phantom sh..
EQ
10:36aDd : Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Dr. Jörg Burzer, Purchase of shares due to a phantom share pr..
EQ
05:50aRBC raises target for Mercedes-Benz to 90 euros - 'Outperform
DP
05:40aMeta's subscription service to verify accounts: Mar..
MS
05:28aMERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 147 B 157 B 157 B
Net income 2022 13 866 M 14 785 M 14 785 M
Net cash 2022 24 676 M 26 313 M 26 313 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,83x
Yield 2022 6,66%
Capitalization 79 853 M 85 149 M 85 149 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 74,64 €
Average target price 88,27 €
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG21.56%85 149
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.24%192 971
VOLKSWAGEN AG12.71%81 339
BMW AG19.63%67 985
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY28.33%60 206
FORD MOTOR COMPANY10.83%51 382