DD: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Renata Jungo Brüngger, Purchase of shares due to a phantom share program of Mercedes-Benz Group AG amounting up to max. EUR 594.140,13.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.02.2023 / 16:37 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Renata Last name(s): Jungo Brüngger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

b) LEI

529900R27DL06UVNT076

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007100000

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares due to a phantom share program of Mercedes-Benz Group AG amounting up to max. EUR 594.140,13.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

17/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

