Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:03:22 2023-01-12 am EST
68.98 EUR   +1.23%
06:02aMERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:31aDaimler Truck sells more vehicles
DP
05:21aUsed electric cars are still the exception in Germany
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Daimler Truck sells more vehicles

01/12/2023 | 05:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Truck and bus manufacturer Daimler Truck increased its sales figures last year. Sales worldwide grew by more than 14 percent to around 520,300 vehicles, the company said Thursday in Leinfelden-Echterdingen.

Sales of the Mercedes-Benz truck brand, which sells vehicles in Europe, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East, rose by about 18 percent, according to Daimler Truck. More than 166,000 of these vehicles were sold, according to the report. Truck business in North America and Asia also increased. The bus business recorded particularly strong growth of 28.3 percent. Here, 24,041 vehicles were sold. The Group plans to present further details on fiscal 2022 in March./rwi/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG 0.69% 30.515 Delayed Quote.4.66%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.29% 483.46 Real-time Quote.5.00%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 1.26% 69.07 Delayed Quote.10.98%
MSCI EM LATIN AMERICA (STRD) 1.94% 2263.24 Real-time Quote.2.46%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.77% 161.09 Real-time Quote.5.24%
All news about MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
06:02aMERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:31aDaimler Truck sells more vehicles
DP
05:21aUsed electric cars are still the exception in Germany
DP
05:00aFitch Expects to Rate Mercedes-Benz Auto Receivables Trust 2023-1; Issues Presale
AQ
03:41aMercedes-Benz To Drop EQ Brand For Electric Cars
MT
02:44aChinese Automobile Association CAAM: December sales ..
DP
02:02aMercedes to drop EQ product brand -Handelsblatt
RE
01/11Mercedes-Benz finishes 2022 with strong Top-End and Battery Electric Vehicle deliveries
AQ
01/11Tense situation in auto industry - industry calls for reforms
DP
01/11VDA expects 2.7 million new registrations in Germany in 2023
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 147 B 158 B 158 B
Net income 2022 13 693 M 14 722 M 14 722 M
Net cash 2022 24 907 M 26 779 M 26 779 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,33x
Yield 2022 7,37%
Capitalization 72 899 M 78 377 M 78 377 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 68,14 €
Average target price 86,69 €
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.98%78 377
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.38%188 823
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.76%79 853
BMW AG10.07%63 261
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.43%53 731
FORD MOTOR COMPANY10.40%53 151