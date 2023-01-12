Daimler Truck sells more vehicles

LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Truck and bus manufacturer Daimler Truck increased its sales figures last year. Sales worldwide grew by more than 14 percent to around 520,300 vehicles, the company said Thursday in Leinfelden-Echterdingen.

Sales of the Mercedes-Benz truck brand, which sells vehicles in Europe, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East, rose by about 18 percent, according to Daimler Truck. More than 166,000 of these vehicles were sold, according to the report. Truck business in North America and Asia also increased. The bus business recorded particularly strong growth of 28.3 percent. Here, 24,041 vehicles were sold. The Group plans to present further details on fiscal 2022 in March./rwi/DP/jha