STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - A decision is expected to be made next spring in the trial of a test case brought by consumer protection groups against Mercedes-Benz. The Stuttgart Higher Regional Court (OLG) on Thursday set March 28, 2024, as the date for pronouncement. Previously, the 24th Civil Senate had heard about three hours. Among other things, technical details of the affected vehicles and the current case law of the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) were discussed.

The Federation of German Consumer Organizations had filed the model declaratory action in 2021 in connection with the diesel scandal. In essence, the association accuses the Stuttgart-based carmaker of deliberate manipulation of exhaust gas values and wants to claim damages for affected customers. If the more than 2800 car owners who have joined the lawsuit were awarded a right to damages, they would still have to enforce this themselves.

During the hearing on Thursday, presiding judge Thilo Rebmann indicated that he would tend to follow the arguments of the plaintiffs on several points, including the question of whether the specific cases involved defeat devices and whether or not they were illegal.

However, some questions were still open, on which the carmaker's lawyers are expected to comment in the coming months. A spokesman for the company said after the hearing, "We will continue to bring our arguments into the proceedings in order to answer the open questions to the satisfaction of the Senate." He also said the company welcomes the Senate's detailed consideration of technical issues.

The hearing had been postponed several times after beginning in the summer of 2022. The reason for this were expected fundamental decisions in the complex. In March, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) had shaken up the previous BGH case law in the wake of the diesel scandal and significantly lowered the hurdles for claims for damages.

The Luxembourg judges had thus forced the diesel senate in Karlsruhe to take a step toward consumers in Germany. Since a ruling by the federal judges in June, they can now have reasonable hopes of compensation if their cars have illegal defeat devices for exhaust gas purification./jwe/DP/stk