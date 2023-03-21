EU car sales continue to recover

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Car sales in the EU continue to recover from supply chain problems. In February, the number of newly registered private vehicles rose by 11.5 percent to 802,763 compared to the weak same period last year, the European industry association Acea announced in Brussels on Tuesday. This results in an increase of 11.4 percent to just under 1.6 million units for the first two months of the year. However, the semiconductor shortage at the beginning of 2022 had gnawed heavily on car sales, so the comparative figures are correspondingly low.

In the four key markets, the association recorded more new registrations in February, particularly in Spain (up 19.2 percent), Italy (up 17.4 percent) and France (up 9.4 percent). In Germany, car manufacturers sold 2.8 percent more vehicles.

Across the EU, gasoline-powered vehicles account for the lion's share of newly registered cars, at more than one-third. Hybrid electric vehicles now rank second, accounting for a good quarter of all cars. Overall, vehicles with alternative drive systems have attracted a great deal of interest. New diesel cars still account for 15 percent./ngu/jha/