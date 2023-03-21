Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:53:18 2023-03-21 am EDT
70.15 EUR   +1.45%
03:06aEU car sales continue to recover
DP
01:35aECJ delivers important ruling on liability for diesel exhaust technology
DP
03/20GTD-Pro class podium result for Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing in Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU car sales continue to recover

03/21/2023 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Car sales in the EU continue to recover from supply chain problems. In February, the number of newly registered private vehicles rose by 11.5 percent to 802,763 compared to the weak same period last year, the European industry association Acea announced in Brussels on Tuesday. This results in an increase of 11.4 percent to just under 1.6 million units for the first two months of the year. However, the semiconductor shortage at the beginning of 2022 had gnawed heavily on car sales, so the comparative figures are correspondingly low.

In the four key markets, the association recorded more new registrations in February, particularly in Spain (up 19.2 percent), Italy (up 17.4 percent) and France (up 9.4 percent). In Germany, car manufacturers sold 2.8 percent more vehicles.

Across the EU, gasoline-powered vehicles account for the lion's share of newly registered cars, at more than one-third. Hybrid electric vehicles now rank second, accounting for a good quarter of all cars. Overall, vehicles with alternative drive systems have attracted a great deal of interest. New diesel cars still account for 15 percent./ngu/jha/


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -0.17% 69.14 Delayed Quote.12.61%
PORSCHE AG -1.66% 112.7 Delayed Quote.18.94%
RENAULT 0.18% 35.43 Real-time Quote.13.29%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.83% 15.846 Delayed Quote.19.47%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.17% 120.24 Delayed Quote.3.28%
All news about MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
03:06aEU car sales continue to recover
DP
01:35aECJ delivers important ruling on liability for diesel exhaust technology
DP
03/20GTD-Pro class podium result for Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing in Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of..
AQ
03/20Ministry sees 'positive trends' in combustion engine dispute
DP
03/20Cms : Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/20Mercedes-Benz Plans Multibillion-dollar Upgrades to Plants in Germany, Hungary
MT
03/19Sergio Perez takes Saudi Grand Prix in fine style, Verstappen is No. 2
AQ
03/19Perez holds off Verstappen's charge to win Saudi Arabian GP
AQ
03/19Mercedes set to invest billions in e-vehicles plants
RE
03/18Perez on pole for Red Bull in Saudi Arabia for 2nd year
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 152 B 163 B 163 B
Net income 2023 12 915 M 13 835 M 13 835 M
Net cash 2023 27 712 M 29 687 M 29 687 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,73x
Yield 2023 7,13%
Capitalization 73 969 M 79 238 M 79 238 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 168 797
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 69,14 €
Average target price 91,59 €
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG12.61%79 238
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.51%183 500
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.28%74 555
BMW AG14.67%64 832
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-0.06%46 553
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-3.87%45 044