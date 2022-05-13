Log in
05/13 06:40:58 am EDT
64.16 EUR   +1.02%
06:33aExclusive-Tesla puts India entry plan on hold after deadlock on tariffs-sources
RE
02:59aMercedes-Benz Subsidiary Signs Cooperation Deal With Primobius For Battery Recycling Plant
MT
12:51aNeometals Secures Recycling Plant Cooperation Agreement With Mercedes-Benz
DJ
Exclusive-Tesla puts India entry plan on hold after deadlock on tariffs-sources

05/13/2022 | 06:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Tesla Inc has put on hold plans to sell electric cars in India, abandoned a search for showroom space and reassigned some of its domestic team after failing to secure lower import taxes, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The decision caps more than a year of deadlocked talks with government representatives as Tesla sought to first test demand by selling electric vehicles (EVs) imported from production hubs in the United States and China, at lower tariffs.

But the Indian government is pushing Tesla to commit to manufacturing locally before it will lower tariffs, which can run as high as 100% on imported vehicles.

Tesla had set itself a deadline of Feb. 1, the day India unveils its budget and announces tax changes, to see if its lobbying brought a result, the sources with knowledge of the company's plan told Reuters.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government did not offer a concession, Tesla put on hold the plans to import cars into India, added the sources, who sought anonymity because the deliberations were private.

For months, Tesla had scouted for real estate options to open showrooms and service centres in the key Indian cities of New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru but that plan is also now on hold, two of the sources said.

Tesla did not respond to an email seeking comment.

An Indian government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla has assigned additional responsibilities for other markets to some of its small team in India. Its India policy executive Manuj Khurana has taken on an additional "product" role in San Francisco since March, his LinkedIn profile shows.

As recently as January, Chief Executive Elon Musk had said Tesla was "still working through a lot of challenges with the government" in regard to sales in India.

But the strong demand for Tesla's vehicles elsewhere and the standoff over import taxes prompted the shift in strategy, the sources said.

Modi has sought to lure manufacturers with a "Make in India" campaign, but his transport minister, Nitin Gadkari, said in April it would not be a "good proposition" for Tesla to import cars from China to India.

But New Delhi had clinched a win in January, when German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz said it would start assembling one of its electric cars in India.

Tesla had looked to gain an early advantage in India's small but growing market for electric vehicles, now dominated by domestic automaker Tata Motors.

Tesla's price tag of $40,000 at minimum would put it in the luxury segment of the Indian market, where sales make up just a tiny fraction of annual vehicle sales of about 3 million.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Additional reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Kevin Krolicki and Clarence Fernandez)

By Aditi Shah


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 142 B 148 B 148 B
Net income 2022 11 971 M 12 466 M 12 466 M
Net cash 2022 10 439 M 10 870 M 10 870 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,69x
Yield 2022 6,75%
Capitalization 67 945 M 70 754 M 70 754 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 63,51 €
Average target price 90,35 €
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-6.04%70 754
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.64%219 687
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.49%92 212
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-39.35%51 855
BMW AG-14.36%51 727
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-40.11%50 006