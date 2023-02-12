Expert: Mercedes pursues 'high-risk' strategy

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Auto expert Willi Diez has criticized Mercedes-Benz's corporate strategy. The company is very strongly focused on the E-drive, on a small customer group and on the sales market China, Diez from the Institute for Automotive Economics in Geislingen told the "Stuttgarter Zeitung" and the "Stuttgarter Nachrichten" (Monday). Mercedes is taking a big risk with this, he said. Should the assumptions behind it prove to be incorrect, there would be a lack of options for action, he added.

Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius is thus "clearly pursuing a high-risk strategy," Diez said. He is "strongly oriented toward the financial markets and strives to use the available funds in a very concentrated way. This is a contrast to earlier times."

To play a leading role in luxury cars, "a lot of money has to be invested in research and development," the expert said. If it is not possible to at least compensate for the loss of sales in the lower segment with higher sales in the higher segments, it will become "extremely critical for profitability and also for employment."

Last year, Mercedes-Benz announced its intention to focus more on luxury cars. To this end, a new E-Class is planned for this year, as well as an additional model specifically for Chinese customers. China is the world's most important sales market for Mercedes cars./bak/DP/he