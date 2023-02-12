Advanced search
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:43:49 2023-02-10 am EST
71.96 EUR   -1.41%
Expert: Mercedes pursues 'high-risk' strategy
DP
02/10Global Payments Partners With Atlanta's Braves and Hawks to Provide Payment Technology at Sports Venues
MT
02/10MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Expert: Mercedes pursues 'high-risk' strategy

02/12/2023 | 10:04am EST
STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Auto expert Willi Diez has criticized Mercedes-Benz's corporate strategy. The company is very strongly focused on the E-drive, on a small customer group and on the sales market China, Diez from the Institute for Automotive Economics in Geislingen told the "Stuttgarter Zeitung" and the "Stuttgarter Nachrichten" (Monday). Mercedes is taking a big risk with this, he said. Should the assumptions behind it prove to be incorrect, there would be a lack of options for action, he added.

Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius is thus "clearly pursuing a high-risk strategy," Diez said. He is "strongly oriented toward the financial markets and strives to use the available funds in a very concentrated way. This is a contrast to earlier times."

To play a leading role in luxury cars, "a lot of money has to be invested in research and development," the expert said. If it is not possible to at least compensate for the loss of sales in the lower segment with higher sales in the higher segments, it will become "extremely critical for profitability and also for employment."

Last year, Mercedes-Benz announced its intention to focus more on luxury cars. To this end, a new E-Class is planned for this year, as well as an additional model specifically for Chinese customers. China is the world's most important sales market for Mercedes cars./bak/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 147 B 157 B 157 B
Net income 2022 13 866 M 14 807 M 14 807 M
Net cash 2022 24 676 M 26 352 M 26 352 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,62x
Yield 2022 6,91%
Capitalization 76 986 M 82 214 M 82 214 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 71,96 €
Average target price 86,59 €
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG17.20%82 214
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.67%194 355
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.46%79 969
BMW AG17.26%66 770
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY22.92%57 668
FORD MOTOR COMPANY15.99%50 744