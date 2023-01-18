Advanced search
Express your drive: the new Mercedes-Benz CLA and CLA Shooting Brake

01/18/2023 | 10:10am EST
Jan 18, 2023
Stuttgart
  • Head of Product Communications Mercedes-Benz Cars
  • koert.groeneveld@mercedes-benz.com
  • Tel: +49 160 8614747
  • Product Communications Compact Cars (A & B-Class, CLA, GLA, GLB) & Midsize Cars (C-Class / GLC) & G-Class
  • tom.steller@mercedes-benz.com
  • Tel: +49 151 58620029
  • Global Communications Mercedes-AMG
  • catrin.dunz@mercedes-benz.com
  • Tel: +49 176 30997855
  • New front and rear design
  • LED High Performance headlamps, comfort seats in ARTICO/fabric, leather steering wheel and 10.25-inch media display already included as standard
  • New MBUX generation and optional immersive sound experience with Dolby Atmos
  • Upgraded Driver Assistance Package and electrified powertrains

With numerous innovations and upgraded standard equipment, Mercedes-Benz is strengthening the position of the CLA Coupé and CLA Shooting Brake as trendsetters in the compact segment. The newly shaped front apron, the revised radiator grille with star pattern and the new rear diffuser sharpen the sporty character. Added to this are the modernised graphics in the LED High Performance headlamps, which are standard for the first time, and the LED rear lights. The new paint colours hyper blue (exclusive to the CLA models) and spectral blue, as well as three additional wheel-rim designs in sizes up to 19 inches, extend the choice for individualisation. As standard, the new CLA Coupé and CLA Shooting Brake models are fitted with 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels in vanadium silver or a five-double-spoke design in high-gloss black with high-sheen finish.

Exclusive interior with high-tech look, fresh colours and new trims

The highlight of the interior is the free-standing double screen. It now includes a 7-inch and a 10.25-inch display as standard. Two 10.25-inch displays with a wide-screen look are optionally available. They offer a holistic high-tech experience and create an exceptionally open spatial architecture. The steering wheel of the current generation is upholstered in leather Nappa as standard. Alternatively, the multifunction sports steering wheel is available in ARTICO man made leather for the first time. The new trim elements in a dark carbon look, open-pore brown lime wood or brown MICROCUT microfibre (AMG Line only) further enhance the interior. A heated steering wheel rim is also available in the AMG Line for the first time.

The comfort seats are also part of the new high-quality standard in the CLA Coupé and CLA Shooting Brake. They are fitted as standard with a combination of ARTICO man-made leather and three-dimensionally embossed fabric in black. They are also optionally available in trendy sage grey. The Progressive equipment line offers three interior colours: black, macchiato beige and sage grey. In the AMG Line, the standard seat upholstery in ARTICO man-made leather/microfibre MICROCUT is now also available in bahia brown. A total of five upholstery colours are available in the AMG Line: black, bahia brown, sage grey, titanium grey pearl/black and, for the first time, red pepper/black.

The fabric cover of the comfort seat consists of 100% recycled materials. In the ARTICO/MICROCUT seat cover, this proportion is 65% in the seat mirror and 85% in the bottom fabric. The use of recycled materials is an important measure on the way to CO2 neutrality. As early as the end of this decade, Mercedes-Benz aims to at least halve the CO2 emissions per passenger car in the new vehicle fleet over the entire life cycle compared to 2020. From 2039 onwards, the passenger car and van fleet aims to be CO2-neutral with offsets across the entire automotive value chain.

Significantly upgraded equipment and simplified offer logic

Mercedes-Benz has significantly upgraded the standard equipment and tailored the offer logic even more precisely to specific customer wishes. For example, the basic equipment of the two new CLA models already includes Highbeam Assist, a reversing camera and the USB package in addition to the leather steering wheel and LED front headlamps. From vehicles equipped with the Progressive trim line onwards, customers also receive the Parking Package and Mirror Package as well as the EASY-PACK tailgate for the CLA Shooting Brake.

Other functional equipment is bundled into packages based on real customer behaviour. In terms of design scopes such as colours, upholstery, trims and wheels, customers can configure vehicles as individually as possible.

Latest generation MBUX and Burmester® sound system with Dolby Atmos

The CLA Coupé and CLA Shooting Brake feature the latest generation of MBUX - with newly designed display styles: "Classic" provides all relevant driver information, "Sporty" impresses with the dynamic rev counter and "Discreet" is limited to the most essential items. Together with the three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service) and seven colour worlds, the instrument cluster and central display can be individualised according to the driver's wishes and the situation. The central display offers all previous functions such as navigation, media, phone, vehicle, etc. and can be operated conveniently as a touchscreen.

The revised telematics system impresses with a new design and improved performance. A new feature is connectivity with smartphones via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto Wireless. For further connectivity, the CLA Coupé and CLA Shooting Brake have an additional USB-C port and increased USB charging capacity. All USB ports are now illuminated.

With the activation of online services in the Mercedes me app[1], the Hey Mercedes voice assistant becomes even more capable of dialogue and learning. Certain actions can also be triggered without saying "Hey Mercedes". The MBUX voice assistant can also explain vehicle functions. Initially available in Germany, the new audio travel guide "Tourguide" adds an exciting feature to travel information as part of the "MBUX Voice Assistant" from Mercedes me. When the "Hey Mercedes, start Tourguide" voice command is given, the MBUX infotainment system reads out interesting facts about places of interest along the route. The system responds to the approximately 3,400 brown informational signs along the German motorways.

In conjunction with the latest MBUX generation, the optional Burmester® surround sound system now features the immersive Dolby Atmos audio experience. It gives music more space, clarity and depth. Dolby Atmos allows discrete audio elements or objects to be placed in a three-dimensional sound field and adapted to any playback environment.

The new CLA models also improve in terms of safety assistance. With the upgraded Driver Assistance Package, for example, Lane Keeping Assist is controlled much more comfortably by the active steering control. The next generation of the Parking Package supports longitudinal parking and offers 360-degree visualisation for camera-assisted parking using 3D images.

Electrified and powerful drives

The petrol engines are electrified throughout and include four-cylinder units with a 7- or 8-speed DCT automatic transmission as standard. As mild hybrids, the engines are equipped with an additional 48-volt on-board power supply that supports agility at start-up with 10 kW more power. The new belt-driven starter-generator noticeably improves customer comfort and experience. For example, it enables low-vibration and low-noise engine starting as well as coasting with the combustion engine switched off. During braking and acceleration, the starter-generator recuperates and thus supplies the 12-volt on-board network and the 48-volt battery with electrical energy. This can support the combustion engine during acceleration. The new ECO Score 3.0 motivates drivers to adopt fuel-saving behaviour through a differentiated evaluation of the various driving phases.

More power for plug-in hybrids

Another big step is taken by the new CLA Coupé and CLA Shooting Brake models with plug-in hybrid drive (Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 e Coupé: fuel consumption combined, weighted (WLTP preliminary): 1.1-0.8 l/100 km, electricity consumption combined, weighted (WLTP preliminary): 16.9-14.9 kWh/100 km, CO2 emissions combined, weighted (WLTP preliminary): 24-18 g/km; Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 e Shooting Brake: fuel consumption combined, weighted (WLTP preliminary): 1.1-0.8 l/100 km, electricity consumption combined, weighted (WLTP preliminary): 17.2-15.1 kWh/100 km, CO2 emissions combined, weighted (WLTP preliminary): 26-19 g/km)[2]. The improved high-voltage battery offers a higher usable energy content, resulting in greater electric range. The power of the electric motor has increased by 5 kW and now reaches a powertrain output of 80 kW. For charging, three options are still available: in addition to the 3.7 kW standard, the battery can now also be charged with alternating current and up to 11 kW instead of the previous 7.4 kW. The new CLA models also continue to offer the option of charging the battery with direct current, and up to 22 kW. A DC charge from 10% to 80% takes around 25 minutes[3], providing a versatile charging experience suitable for everyday use.

The engines at a glance[4]

CLA 250 e Coupé

CLA 250 e Shooting Brake

Displacement

cc

1,332

1,332

Rated output, petrol engine

kW/hp

120/163

120/163

at

rpm

5,500

5,500

Rated torque, petrol engine

Nm

270

270

Rated power, electric motor

kW/hp

80/109

80/109

Rated torque, electric motor

Nm

300

300

System output

kW/hp

160/218

160/218

System torque

Nm

450

450

Rated battery capacity

kWh

15.6

15.6

Combined fuel consumption, weighted (WLTP provisional)

l/100 km

1.1-0.8

1.1-0.8

Combined CO2 emissions, weighted (WLTP provisional)

g/km

24-18

26-19

Combined power consumption, weighted (WLTP provisional)

kWh/100 km

16.9-14.9

17.2-15.1

Electric range (EAER) (WLTP provisional)

km

71-82

68-80

Acceleration 0-100 km/h

s

7.6

7.7

Top speed

km/h

229

226

CLA 180 Coupé

CLA 200 Coupé

CLA 220 4MATIC Coupé

CLA 250 4MATIC Coupé

Displacement

cc

1,332

1,332

1,991

1,991

Rated output

kW/hp

100/136

120/163

140/190

165/224

at

rpm

5,500

5,500

5,500

5,500

Add. output (boost effect)

kW/hp

10/14

10/14

10/14

10/14

Rated torque

Nm

230

270

300

350

Combined fuel consumption (WLTP provisional)

l/100 km

6.5-5.9

6.5-5.9

7.6-6.9

7.5-6.9

Combined CO2 emissions (WLTP provisional)

g/km

147-133

147-133

172-156

172-156

Acceleration 0-100 km/h

s

9.4

8.4

7.3

6.4

Top speed

km/h

216

229

237

250

CLA 180 d Coupé

CLA 200 d Coupé

CLA 220 d Coupé

Displacement

cc

1,950

1,950

1,950

Rated output

kW/hp

85/116

110/150

140/190

at

rpm

3,400

3,400

3,800

Rated torque

Nm

280

320

400

Combined fuel consumption (WLTP provisional)

l/100 km

5.5-5.1

5.4-4.9

5.5-5.0

Combined CO2 emissions (WLTP provisional)

g/km

145-133

142-129

143-130

Acceleration 0-100 km/h

s

10.0

8.5

7.3

Top speed

km/h

205

226

244

CLA 180 Shooting Brake

CLA 200 Shooting Brake

CLA 250 4MATIC Shooting Brake

Displacement

cc

1,332

1,332

1,991

Rated output

kW/hp

100/136

120/163

165/224

at

rpm

5,500

5,500

5,500

Add. output (boost effect)

kW/hp

10/14

10/14

10/14

Rated torque

Nm

230

270

350

Combined fuel consumption (WLTP provisional)

l/100 km

6.6-6.0

6.6-6.0

7.8-7.0

Combined CO2 emissions (WLTP provisional)

g/km

151-136

151-136

176-160

Acceleration 0-100 km/h

s

9.6

8.6

6.5

Top speed

km/h

215

226

250

CLA 180 d Shooting Brake

CLA 200 d Shooting Brake

CLA 220 d Shooting Brake

Displacement

cc

1,950

1,950

1,950

Rated output

kW/hp

85/116

110/150

140/190

at

rpm

3,400

3,400

3,800

Rated torque

Nm

280

320

400

Combined fuel consumption (WLTP provisional)

l/100 km

5.7-5.2

5.6-5.0

5.6-5.1

Combined CO2 emissions (WLTP provisional)

g/km

149-135

147-132

147-133

Acceleration 0-100 km/h

s

10.1

8.6

7.4

Top speed

km/h

203

221

237

[1]To use the Mercedes me connect services, you must create a Mercedes me ID and accept the Terms of Use for the Mercedes me connect services. The services shown and their availability and functionalities depend in particular on the vehicle model, year of manufacture, selected special equipment and country.
[2] Data on fuel consumption, CO2 emissions, power consumption and range are provisional and have been determined internally in accordance with the "WLTP test procedure" certification method. To date, there are neither confirmed values from an officially recognised testing organisation nor an EC type approval nor a certificate of conformity with official values. Differences between the stated figures and the official figures are possible.
[3] Supply voltage 400 V, current at least 300 A
[4] Data on fuel consumption, CO2 emissions, power consumption and range are provisional and have been determined internally in accordance with the "WLTP test procedure" certification method. To date, there are neither confirmed values from an officially recognised testing organisation nor an EC type approval nor a certificate of conformity with official values. Differences between the stated figures and the official figures are possible.

Update for CLA and CLA Shooting Brake from Mercedes-AMG
  • Newly designed headlights and taillights
  • CLA 35 4MATIC with AMG-specific radiator grille
  • AMG Performance steering wheel as standard
  • Belt-driven starter-generator and 48-volt electrical system for CLA 35 4MATIC
  • AMG Street Style Edition for CLA 45 S 4MATIC+

Numerous updates make the CLA and CLA Shooting Brake from Mercedes-AMG even more desirable. The new exterior design is particularly striking on the CLA 35 4MATIC Coupé (WLTP preliminary values: fuel consumption combined: 8.5-8.1 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 193-185 g/km)[5] and CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake (WLTP preliminary values: fuel consumption combined: 8.7-8.3 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 197-189 g/km)5. Both entry-level models have been given an AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical slats, a reshaped front apron and a round badge with the AMG emblem that reinforces the brand affiliation. The revised design of the inside of the headlights with LED or MULTIBEAM LED technology and the LED taillights also characterise the two top models CLA 45 S 4MATIC+ Coupé (WLTP preliminary values: fuel consumption combined: 9.0-8.7 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined 205-196 g/km)5 and CLA 45 S 4MATIC+ Shooting Brake (WLTP preliminary values: fuel consumption combined: 9.2-8.8 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 209-201 g/km)5.

New alloy wheels for all models

There are three new light-alloy wheels for the 35 models: standard 10-spoke, 18-inch wheels in black with high-gloss turned surfaces and optional 19-inch wheels with a five-twin-spoke design in matte black with high-gloss turned surfaces or in matte black with a high-gloss turned rim flange. New wheels for the two 45 S versions include standard 19-inch wheels with a five-twin-spoke design in matte black with high-gloss turned surfaces or optional 19-inch wheels in a five-twin-spoke design in matte black with a high-gloss turned rim flange.

Fresh colours for the seat covers

In the interior, those interested will discover new upholstery covers for the standard sports seats or the optional AMG Performance seats. The combination of ARTICO man-made leather with MICROCUT microfibre can also be ordered in bahia brown. Sage grey/black is the new colour for ARTICO man-made leather. And red pepper/black is available for the first time for the leather seat covers. For the trim elements, open-pore lime wood in brown completes the optional selection.

The Mercedes-AMG CLA models offer the new AMG Performance steering wheel with double-spoke design and seamlessly integrated buttons as standard. The AMG steering wheel buttons impress with brilliant displays and intuitive operating logic. These allow for important driving functions and all drive programmes to be controlled without taking your hands off the steering wheel.

The new Mercedes-AMG CLA models also benefit from the latest MBUX generation: more performance and the AMG-specific screen design make the brand experience tangible.

35 models technically upgraded

The 35 models are equipped with a 48-volt electrical system and a belt-driven starter-generator. The second-generation starter-generator acts as a mild hybrid, providing a temporary power boost of 10 kW (14 hp) as well as functions such as coasting and recuperation for greater efficiency. The 48-volt technology also increases comfort, as the transitions of the start-stop and coasting functions are almost imperceptible. The powerful and agile 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine produces 225 kW (306 hp), which is variably distributed to all four wheels via the AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G transmission and AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive. The sporty performance (acceleration 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds) is combined with a wide range of driving experiences - from very sporty to long-distance comfort. The new front radiator improves temperature management at the limit.

AMG Street Style Edition for the 45 models

A special limited edition is available for the CLA 45 S 4MATIC+ Coupé and Shooting Brake: the AMG Street Style Edition. With its MANUFAKTUR mountain grey magno paintwork and side foiling with the AMG logo and AMG pattern in the chequered-flag design, it emphasises the sporty appearance. The same applies to the colour accents in fluorescent orange. The edition rolls on 19-inch AMG light-alloy wheels in a five-twin-spoke design in matte black with a gloss-turned rim flange. Optionally, customers can order the Street Style Edition with 19-inch AMG forged wheels in a cross-spoke design, painted matte black and with a high-sheen turned rim flange. The red-painted brake callipers form an attractive contrast to both wheels. Other exterior elements include the AMG Aerodynamics package, the AMG Night package I and II and the AMG fuel-filler cap.

The interior of the AMG Street Style Edition also has a distinctive design: The AMG Performance seat in black MICROCUT microfibre is adorned with seams and highlights in bright orange. The "CLA 45 S" label, also in orange, carries the brand emblem over to the interior. The AMG Performance steering wheel in MICROCUT leather/microfibre and the AMG trim elements in aluminium (with the same pattern as the exterior foiling) add further accents to the interior. Attention to detail is also demonstrated by the instrument panel with contrasting orange stitching and the AMG door-sill trims with "AMG" lettering, a black interchangeable cover and Edition-specific lighting in red. AMG floor mats with "Street Style Edition" lettering and orange stitching complete the high-quality interior design.

With an output of 310 kW (421 hp), the Coupé and Shooting Brake are powerfully motorised. The compact sports cars accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. The top speed is limited to 270 km/h. In addition to the pure performance figures, the AMG 2.0-litre turbo engine impresses with its spontaneous response. The fully variable all-wheel drive with AMG TORQUE CONTROL makes a significant contribution to the dynamic driving experience. The rear-axle transmission contains two electronically controlled multi-plate clutches, each of which is connected to a driveshaft on the rear axle. This allows the drive power to be distributed variably not only between the front and rear axles, but also wheel-selectively between the left and right rear wheels.

The data at a glance

Mercedes-AMG

CLA 35 4MATIC

Mercedes-AMG

CLA 45 S 4MATIC+


Engine

2.0-litre inline four with exhaust-gas turbocharger

2.0-litre inline four with twin-scroll exhaust turbocharger mounted on roller bearings

Displacement

cc

1,991

1,991

Rated output

kW/hp

225/306

310/421

at

rpm

5,800

6,750

Rated torque

Nm

400

500

at

rpm

3,000-4,000

5,000-5,250

Drive

AMG Performance 4MATIC variable all-wheel drive

AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive with AMG TORQUE CONTROL

Transmission

AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission

AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission

Fuel consumption combined (WLTP provisional)[6]

l/100 km

8.5-8.1

9.0-8.7

CO2 emissions combined (WLTP provisional)5

g/km

193-185

205-196

Acceleration 0-100 km/h

s

4.9

4.1

Top speed

km/h

250

270

Mercedes-AMG

CLA 35 4MATIC
Shooting Brake

Mercedes-AMG

CLA 45 S 4MATIC+
Shooting Brake

Engine

2.0-litre inline four with exhaust-gas turbocharger

2.0-litre inline four with twin-scroll exhaust turbocharger mounted on roller bearings

Displacement

cm3

1,991

1,991

Rated output

kW/PS

225/306

310/421

at

1/min

5,800

6,750

Rated torque

Nm

400

500

at

1/min

3,000-4,000

5,000-5,250

Drive

AMG Performance 4MATIC variable all-wheel drive

AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive with AMG TORQUE CONTROL

Transmission

AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission

AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission

Fuel consumption combined (WLTP provisional)5

l/100 km

8.7-8.3

9.2-8.8

CO2 emissions combined (WLTP provisional)5

g/km

197-189

209-201

Acceleration 0-100 km/h

s

4.9

4.1

Top speed

km/h

250

270

[5]Data on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are provisional and have been determined internally in accordance with the "WLTP test procedure" certification method. To date, there are neither confirmed values from an officially recognised testing organisation nor an EC type approval nor a certificate of conformity with official values. Differences between the stated figures and the official figures are possible.
[6] Data on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are provisional and have been determined internally in accordance with the "WLTP test procedure" certification method. To date, there are neither confirmed values from an officially recognised testing organisation nor an EC type approval nor a certificate of conformity with official values. Differences between the stated figures and the official figures are possible.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mercedes-Benz Group AG published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 15:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
