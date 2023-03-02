Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:03:18 2023-03-02 pm EST
73.56 EUR   +0.31%
01:06pFord launches automated driving unit Latitude AI months after winding down Argo 
RE
12:12pCms : Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:18aRussell expects Hamilton to make big comeback for Mercedes
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford launches automated driving unit Latitude AI months after winding down Argo 

03/02/2023 | 01:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ford Motor Co's logo pictured in 2019

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Thursday launched a new automated driving system subsidiary, Latitude AI, months after winding down operations of its former self-driving technology unit Argo AI.

Carmakers including Mercedes-Benz have ramped up their investments towards integrating more software and autonomous tech in vehicles despite some skepticism on the technology.

Latitude will expand on the company's existing BlueCruise technology, which already offers hands-free highway driving on certain models.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker added it hired about 550 employees who previously worked at Argo AI for its new subsidiary.

Ford, which jointly ran Argo with Volkswagen AG, booked a $2.7 billion non-cash pre-tax impairment on its investment in the unit and laid off some employees.

Latitude, which will be led by Ford's executive director of ADAS Technologies, Sammy Omari, is headquartered in Pittsburgh with additional engineering hubs in Dearborn, Michigan and Palo Alto, California. 

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.28% 12.285 Delayed Quote.3.78%
LATITUDE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 1.135 Delayed Quote.-13.03%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 0.40% 73.62 Delayed Quote.19.43%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.09% 128.62 Delayed Quote.10.38%
All news about MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
01:06pFord launches automated driving unit Latitude AI months after winding down Argo 
RE
12:12pCms : Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:18aRussell expects Hamilton to make big comeback for Mercedes
AQ
09:37aExclusive Special Model 30 Years Ago : the Mercedes-Benz 500 GE V8
AQ
08:59aCar population in Germany stable - significantly more electric cars
DP
07:09aOpposition to complete phase-out of internal combus..
DP
04:57aAramco takes stake in Renault, Geely engine firm
RE
04:30aGreen Ministry of Economics supports FDP in combustion engine debate
DP
02:50aBernstein raises target for Mercedes-Benz to 90 euros - 'Outperform
DP
02:16aMERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 147 B 157 B 157 B
Net income 2022 13 866 M 14 798 M 14 798 M
Net cash 2022 24 676 M 26 335 M 26 335 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,72x
Yield 2022 6,78%
Capitalization 78 451 M 83 726 M 83 726 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 73,33 €
Average target price 89,68 €
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG19.43%83 726
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.81%186 315
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.38%80 825
BMW AG19.14%67 793
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY15.10%54 000
FORD MOTOR COMPANY3.78%49 110