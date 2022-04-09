Formula E: Rome E-Prix 2022 - Race 1

An exciting E-Prix on the streets of Rome: Stoffel Vandoorne finishes third in fourth round of the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Nyck de Vries was forced to retire.

Stoffel went through to the final stages of qualifying where he beat Robin Frijns by three and a half tenths of a second - claiming Pole Position.

This was Stoffel's seventh Pole Position of his Formula E career, his second of the season and the team's third in round four of the current season.

Nyck qualified fourth in his group and progressed through to the semi-finals where he lost out to Robin Frijns by a mere tenth of a second - seeing him start the race from the third place on the grid.

Stoffel and Nyck maintained their positions at the start of the race which was neutralised by a safety car period at an early stage. 5:15 minutes were subsequently added to the E-Prix, so drivers had to take extra care with energy management.

An exciting battle for the podium developed over the course of the 27-lap race, during which it was nip and tuck for the lead. In the end, Stoffel crossed the finish line third behind Mitch Evans and Robin Frijns to secure his ninth Formula E podium.

Nyck was in the leading group with Stoffel for the first half of the race but dropped further down the field and was forced to retire his car in the pits after contact with another car just before the end of the race.

Edoardo Mortara (49 points) is now three points up on Stoffel (46 points) in the Drivers' World Championship, while Nyck (38 points) is in fifth place.

Driver FP1 FP2 Qualifying Race Standings #5 S. Vandoorne P6 1:40.644 15 Laps P9 1:39.877 13 Laps P1 (Final) 1:39.151 P3 Grid: P1 FL: 1:42.065 P2 46 Points #17 N. de Vries P3 1:40.346 15 Laps P5 1:39.368 13 Laps P3 (Semi-Final) 1:38.949 DNF Grid: P3 FL: 1:42.643 P5 38 Points

Stoffel Vandoorne:

"That was a tough fight from start to finish. A really tough race today. Getting strategy right was tricky. We were a bit down on pace, especially compared to Mitch Evans - he got past and then just pulled away. I really enjoyed the fight with Robin Frijns. It was all about choosing the right strategy for Attack Mode, overtaking one another over and over again and setting up manoeuvres. It was a terrific fight, for sure. All in all, I'm pleased with my podium. On a difficult day like today, it's a good result."

Nyck de Vries:

"We tried to hang in there and keep up with the race leaders, but the truth is, we didn't have the pace today. Everything went okay initially as regards to the start, my position in the field and the restart, but after that, pace was needed to do anything meaningful, and unfortunately, we were off the pace today. You use more energy and tyres overheat when you're down on pace, resulting in an ever downward spiral. Things are fine until the middle of the race, but then everyone behind you begins to pile on the pressure and they overtake. When that happens, you don't have the cushion needed to be able to activate Attack Mode and you're completely on the backfoot, which is exactly what happened to me today. We weren't fast enough. I tried, but it was no good. I made a move to overtake Pascal in Turn 7 towards the end, but he shut the door and there was a contact on the approach to the turn. My steering got bent as I made contact with him and the wall and I was forced to retire."

Ian James, Team Principal:

"An action-packed race and an action-packed weekend so far! Rome is proving to be a good backdrop for this event. Spectators are back on the grandstands, we see great interest from our commercial partners to attend and the track action is exhilarating.

We had a decent start to our day with our Free Practice sessions, focusing on getting the car into a good place and following our programme, while getting used to the track. With that, we managed to get both cars into good shape for Qualifying, with Nyck claiming P3 on the grid and Stoffel clinching Pole Position - stunning lap by Stoffel.

The race started as we ended the Qualifying: solid and controlled. As the race progressed however, we saw an extremely tight battle unfold in the top 10 - predominantly at the very front of the field. Different strategies meant an ever-changing playing field but we ultimately lacked race pace. Stoffel managed to fend off strong challenges at the end and finished on the podium in P3, delivering the team a good amount of points. Nyck had his own battles and despite solid initial laps, he started to fall back around halfway through the race. Contact and subsequent damage to his car saw him retire in the end. A disappointing end to the day.

In the end, a Pole Position and a podium finish is a great result for the team - but we're still not completely satisfied. This gives us the hunger to come back stronger tomorrow when we will have another chance to prove ourselves - an opportunity we relish!"

