MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - IAA opponents demonstrated against the auto and mobility trade show in Munich on Saturday with blockades, rappelling actions, banners, a symbolic squat and a rave demo. Near the Theresienwiese, about 100 activists blocked a side street with human chains and sit-in blockades and symbolically occupied a vacant house.

Some climbed onto the roof of the building and lit smoke pots there. They also hung a "Welcome to the Future" poster. Nearby, two activists abseiled from a railroad bridge. A poster hung there asked, "The earth is burning, when will the IAA burn?". Traffic obstructions caused by the action were minimal.

A spokeswoman for the action alliance "No Future for IAA" said that the symbolic squat was intended to protest against a system in which houses stand empty as speculative objects, apartments and open spaces are lacking, but public space is made available to car companies for profit interests. This was "an absolute impertinence". The police surrounded the blockade. Initially, the action was peaceful.

According to the spokeswoman, the occupation is not designed to last. She expected the blockade to be cleared, she said.

The action was passed in the afternoon by a rave demonstration against the IAA with about 100 participants. Beyond expressions of solidarity, no other interactions were evident.

Around 150 to 200 people also blocked the square in front of a large Mercedes car dealership in the early afternoon. Here, too, the police were on the scene with numerous emergency forces. The action is attributed to the alliance Smash IAA.

The IAA is taking place in Munich for the second time until Sunday. It is accompanied by protests and actions of various groups. On Sunday, two larger demonstrations are planned. At one, according to observers, there could be clashes between protesters and police - as happened two years ago.